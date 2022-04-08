Berlin Brothersvalley plans to follow rival Meyersdale to the Inter-County Conference, starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Just one day after Meyersdale made its decision, the Berlin Brothersvalley school board voted unanimously 9-0 to join the ICC on Thursday night.
“The three main determining factors for Berlin were enrollment size, Meyersdale, our geographical rival, and our cooperative agreements in athletics,” Berlin Athletic Director Doug Paul said.
Berlin Brothersvalley received an invitation from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for all sports in February. Soon after, the ICC presented an offer to the Mountaineers for all sports. Previously, the ICC extended an invitation just for football.
After conducting research on the two conferences, Berlin chose to rescind the LHAC offer and join the ICC.
“In the next PIAA cycle, Berlin will have a male enrollment of 61 and a female enrollment of 64,” Paul said. “We have been very blessed with great athletes and athletic teams at Berlin and people often don’t realize how small of a school Berlin really is. In the LHAC, we would have been the smallest school.
“If you take out the three Catholic schools and the Somerset County schools, the next closest school in size to Berlin is Richland. If the group of five Somerset County schools would have come into the LHAC together, we would have been comfortable because we would have been in a section with these schools in all sports.”
The Inter-County Conference includes Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Everett, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Glendale, Juniata Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Moshannon Valley, Mount Union, Northern Bedford County, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Williamsburg (non-football, co-op with Juniata Valley).
Berlin became the latest school to leave the WestPAC.
Current members Conemaugh Township, North Star and Windber will have decisions to make in the near future. Conemaugh Valley and Portage will join the Heritage Conference in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.
Meyersdale’s move to the ICC played a role in Berlin’s decision-making process.
“Meyersdale’s decision definitely had an impact on us,” Paul said. “They have been our rival for the past 60 years in all sports.
“We have recently entered into an athletic cooperative agreement with them for soccer and cross country. That cooperative agreement would have probably not worked too well if we were in two separate conferences.”
Berlin Brothersvalley has fostered strong relationships with neighboring schools that don’t offer certain sports.
“Berlin has had a cooperative agreement with Shanksville(-Stonycreek) for soccer for 20-plus years, with Rockwood and Shanksville in wrestling for 10-plus years, and Rockwood in football for seven years and Shanksville this past season,” Paul said. “We also recently entered a cooperative agreement with Meyersdale for soccer and we are going to be sending our cross country athletes to Meyersdale. Our co-ops have been a big reason for our success in a lot of these sports. We have great working relationships with Rockwood, Shanksville and now Meyersdale when it comes to athletics. If we would find ourselves in separate conferences, there is no guarantee that these co-ops would have continued.”
