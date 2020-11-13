Elijah Sechler and Grace Dorcon have helped to elevate their sports to the highest level of competition during their playing careers at Berlin Brothersvalley.
The two Mountaineers seniors signed national letters-of-intent on Friday to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.
Sechler, the son of Corey and Jessica Sechler, of Berlin, will continue his basketball career at Pitt-Johnstown under coach Bob Rukavina. Dorcon, the daughter of Tom and Becky Dorcon, of Berlin, will attend California (Pa.) to play volleyball for coach Peter Letourneau.
There were a number of factors that played into Sechler’s decision to attend UPJ, including the fact that his mother, Jessica Rietscha, played for coach Jodi Gault there.
“Obviously with my mom playing there it was a factor, but also it felt like a perfect fit for me,” Sechler said. “They had my major (civil engineering) and I like the culture that Coach Ruk has established there. I feel blessed by God that he had a plan for me and everything worked out.”
Sechler, a point guard who is just shy of 1,000 points at 960 for his career, received praise from Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser.
“Elijah’s work ethic is what has been the key,” Prosser said. “He put the time into improving his skill set as a basketball player, and also putting the time into improving his overall athleticism. Elijah has improved tremendously in all areas of the game, his pull-up jump shot is as good as I’ve seen in this area.
"He has become an outstanding defender, he sees the whole floor and has become a terrific playmaker. He can do whatever our team needs and his biggest assets are his competitiveness and confidence.”
Sechler, who also holds single-season (28) and career goals (60) records in soccer, said that last year’s 28-1 basketball team that had its season cut short by COVID-19, will be something that he always remembers.
“Last season with this whole thing going on, to not lose, but just have the season end that way, was really difficult,” Sechler said. “We’re looking forward to this season and hope that we can finish what we started last year.”
Dorcon, who has 1,051 kills and 939 digs along with 297 career aces, has been a cornerstone of the Mountaineers volleyball team the past four seasons, according to Berlin coach Corey Will.
“She will be missed for her leadership and her competitive spirit,” Will said. “She is naturally talented, a gym rat that started playing volleyball at an early age and has played a lot over the years, developing her skill set early. She is a hard worker with talent and athleticism. I remember watching her play when she was in junior high, and she had already developed a jump serve.”
Dorcon, who is expected to play libero for the Vulcans, helped lead Berlin to three straight District 5 Class A titles from her freshman through junior seasons, to a 2018 PIAA runner-up finish and a state semifinal appearance in 2019.
She is a two-time all-state selection and was named to the Somerset all-county team several times. Dorcon, whose mother Becky is an assistant with the Mountaineers and played with her older sister Lexie for two years, plans to major in speech and language pathology.
“I think she will transition beautifully into college play,” Will said. “I think she picked a school that was a great fit for her.”
