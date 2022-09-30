BROWNSVILLE, Pa. – On the strength of six first-quarter touchdowns, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers cruised to their sixth straight victory by beating Brownsville 57-0 on Friday.
Berlin Brothersvalley (6-0) also extended its streak of consecutive shutouts to start the season to six, while outscoring its opposition 245-0 in the process.
The run of six straight shutouts matches the 1987 Berlin Brothersvalley squad, which didn’t allow a point between Week 4 and Week 9 of that season. The Mountaineers posted eight shutouts that year on their way to an 11-1 record.
“These guys take a lot of pride in what we have going on here, right now,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “We got on the bus and rode an hour and 40 minutes to play a football game. The younger guys, they know when they get in there that the varsity guys and us as coaches don’t expect a drop-off. They get in and get after it.”
The Mountaineers’ Ryan Blubaugh opened the scoring parade with an 80-yard kickoff return, putting the guests up 6-0. A 14-yard strike by Pace Prosser to Holby McClucas paired with the first six successful point-after kicks from Connor Montgomery made it 13-0.
A 22-yard touchdown run by Will Latuch, a 55-yard reception by Blubaugh from Prosser, Dalton Maust’s 16-yard jaunt and a 7-yard scamper by Cody Kimmel added to Berlin Brothersvalley’s lead, making it 41-0 after 12 minutes.
Short fields created by turnovers led to the early deluge of scoring by the unbeaten Mountaineers.
“Tonight all three aspects of the game were clicking,” Paul said. “I think we had our takeaways. Short fields. The starters played the first quarter. I kind of feel bad for them a little bit. They want to be playing four quarters, but at the same time, they’re getting it done when they’re getting the opportunities.”
The Falcons (0-5) did not cross midfield throughout the course of Friday’s contest, the third that the Mountaineers have played outside of the WestPAC. They’ve embraced and thrived with the wrinkle of facing unfamiliar opponents.
“That’s definitely been a challenge,” Paul said. “Before this season, we had never seen film on Moshannon Valley or Brownsville. We have Uniontown coming up in Week 9. That’s a new one for us, but the next two weeks we’ve got conference opponents. I told our starters, ‘Get ready for four quarters of football.’ We’re getting into the second half of the season and we’ve got to be playing four quarters of football.”
A 20-yard field goal by Montgomery and Seth Kimmel’s 11-yard run came during the second quarter as the Mountaineers stretched their lead to 50-0.
Trace Hay capped the scoring in the fourth quarter, punching in from 17 yards away.
