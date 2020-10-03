BERLIN – Berlin Brothersvalley erupted for seven touchdowns in the first half behind its core senior offensive playmakers as the Mountaineers dismantled North Star 63-0 on Friday.
Before the game, Berlin honored 19 players on senior night. Unsurprisingly, four senior starters had a hand in all seven touchdowns scored in the first half.
Even more impressive, Berlin possessed the ball for just four minutes and 31 seconds in the first half.
“They (the seniors) have been with us through thick and thin,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul about his seniors. “Great work ethic, and even bigger than that, they’re all great young men. They’re setting an example. You need a crew like this to go through to show the younger guys what Berlin football is all about, what we’ve become and what we want to stay at.”
The Mountaineers did the majority of their damage on the ground.
Senior running back Preston Foor ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a seven yard run and a 69-yard burst, while Isaac Etris added three carries for 82 yards, which included a 54-yard touchdown sprint.
Senior quarterback Will Spochart picked up 74 yards on six carries, including a 46-yard touchdown scamper that was part of back-to-back one play touchdown drives in the middle of the second quarter.
Tuck Hillegass caught two touchdowns from Spochart, an 18-yard swing pass and a 55-yard strike on a second-and-19 play to increase Berlin’s lead to 14-0 with a little under four minutes to play in the first quarter.
Defensively, Berlin has shut out three of its four opponents to open the season.
Much like last week against Blacklick Valley, the Mountaineers locked up the North Star offense, holding the Cougars to just 54 rushing yards in the first half.
Berlin forced three turnovers, including a pair of 55-yard pick-sixes, one by Foor and the other by senior Brandon Thompson in the middle stages of the fourth quarter.
“Preston is probably the emotional leader of the team,” said Paul. “He’s all heart and soul. This year, he’s really developed into his own athletically. He’s having a huge season for us. Proud to see that.
“Brandon is another young man who put his time in. Happy for him there tonight, too, to get that opportunity.”
North Star missed several opportunities early on, including wide receiver Carter Weible’s dropped touchdown pass in the first quarter on a perfectly thrown ball by freshman quarterback Connor Yoder.
Yoder did not complete a pass beyond the line of scrimmage after that and finished 1-for-8 passing with an interception before switching to running back after senior starter Ty Maluchnik left the game with an injury.
Missed tackles also hampered the Cougars, much like they did in their Week 2 loss against Portage.
First-year North Star coach Bob Landis said some of the problems he saw are correctable for a young team still trying to find its way.
“We’ll look at the film, assess where we’re at and make corrections,” said Landis. “I think we had a lot of missed tackles tonight, which is something we can work on. We’re going to get better.”
Berlin travels to unbeaten Windber next Friday. North Star will be on a bye unless it picks up a game this week.
