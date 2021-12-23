BERLIN, Pa. – Wrestlers from Berlin Brothersvalley and Conemaugh Township dominated the WestPAC individual championships on Thursday at Berlin Brothersvalley High School.
Both the Mountaineers and Indians had six individual winners.
The 106-pound bracket was uncontested in the round robin/pooled tournament.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s winners include Hunter Cornell (132), Landon Ulderich (138), Cody Kimmel (160), Grant Mathias (189), Harrison Weigle (215) and Cory Jose (285).
Conemaugh Township’s champions were Mason Jedrzejek (113), Tristen Hawkins (120), Dylan Hovanec (126), Ryan Thomas (145), Colten Huffman (152) and Austin Blackner (172).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.