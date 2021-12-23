2021-22 WestPAC wrestling champions

Pictured are the 2021-22 WestPAC individual wrestling champions that competed in the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BERLIN, Pa. – Wrestlers from Berlin Brothersvalley and Conemaugh Township dominated the WestPAC individual championships on Thursday at Berlin Brothersvalley High School.

Both the Mountaineers and Indians had six individual winners.

The 106-pound bracket was uncontested in the round robin/pooled tournament.

Berlin Brothersvalley’s winners include Hunter Cornell (132), Landon Ulderich (138), Cody Kimmel (160), Grant Mathias (189), Harrison Weigle (215) and Cory Jose (285).

Conemaugh Township’s champions were Mason Jedrzejek (113), Tristen Hawkins (120), Dylan Hovanec (126), Ryan Thomas (145), Colten Huffman (152) and Austin Blackner (172).

