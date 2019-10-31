SOMERSET – If you are a fan of great volleyball, you missed a great one Thursday night as the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers and the Conemaugh Township Indians went five sets in a back-and forth-affair, but it was Berlin led by Kiera Booth’s 36 combined kills, including three of the last four points on the night, to capture the District 5 Class A championship 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 at Somerset Area High School.
“Starting off I personally made a lot of mental mistakes,” said Booth. “We just had to stay focused and play, but we stayed cool and worked harder and got back into it. You play five sets for a reason.”
The first set started off all Indians. Conemaugh Township took an early 9-3 lead forcing Berlin head coach Corey Will to call a timeout. It worked as the Mountaineers chipped away closing the gap to 14-12 after a kill by Booth, a Villanova recruit. Indians head coach Laura Swank used a timeout to refocus her troops and they kept the lead the rest of the way finishing off the set 25-22 with a kill by Jenny Durica, who led her team with 20 kills on the night.
“I think there are times you can outcoach yourself,” said Will. “We had them so well scouted and we kind of lost our identity trying to do all the things we worked on at once.”
“We kind of came out and had to think like Corey,” added Indians head coach Swank. “We practiced where are they going to pick on us at, and we prepared well for that.”
In the second set Berlin came out much more like themselves attacking the Indians defense.
Carlyn Hay had five straight service points midway through the set stretching the Berlin lead to 14-9. Grace Dorcon had three consecutive aces near the end of the set which ended with Berlin taking it by a score of 25-17.
The third set was much tighter with the teams only separated by two at 16-14 when the Indians called a timeout. That’s when Booth and Dorcon took control of the set scoring with a combined six kills to finish of the set-in favor of Berlin 25-19 putting them one set away from the district title. Dorcon finished the night with 15 kills second only to Booth.
The fourth set was very much like the third with Berlin getting out to a 9-6 lead. That is when the Indians had their best run of the night scoring nine of the next 11 points to take a commanding 15-11 lead bringing the Conemaugh Township fans to their feet as Berlin called a timeout. The Indians’ Madison Showalter who had 44 assists on the night continued to set up Durica who had 6 kills including the final point in the set to take it 25-22 and sending both teams to the final set.
In set number five Berlin took an early 3-0 lead, but the Indians did not go away.
Mary Swank had four of her 18 kills on the night to help Conemaugh Township tie the game at 11. After Berlin captured the next two points the Indians called a timeout to settle themselves down. They scored the next point to make it 13-12, but Booth put her team on her back and two kills later it was the Mountaineers celebrating on the floor with their fourth consecutive district title.
“About two weeks ago we lost in a fifth set and I think that helped us tonight,” said Will. “In those fifth sets your leaders have to lead and Kiera, Grace and Alexis Yanosky did that tonight.”
For the Indians their season comes to an end, but their coach was not hanging her head.
“We came up short tonight,” said coach Swank. “I am just so proud of them for how hard they played. Berlin is a heck of a team and kudos to them.”
Berlin will now advance to the state playoffs starting next week.
“We just have to stay confident as we move on to these big games,” added Booth. “We know the younger girls will step up and we will need them. We are not done yet.”
