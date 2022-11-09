The date has changed, but the mission remains the same for an undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley team.
The WestPAC champion Mountaineers (11-0) will meet the Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse Bulldogs (10-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Somerset High School.
The District 5-8 Class 2A subregional title will be at stake in a game that was moved up a day because of a forecast of heavy rains on Friday.
“They’re definitely the most athletic team we’ve seen this year and probably the biggest team,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said.
“They’re probably the most balanced team. They can run the ball and throw the ball. This is the most complete team we’ve seen up to this point.”
Last season Westinghouse won the Class 2A subregional crown via a dramatic 35-34 win over Windber at Somerset. That game wasn’t decided until a potential game-winning field goal attempt by the Ramblers went just wide right.
“(Quarterback Keyshanw) Morsillo is a tremendous athlete,” Paul said of the 6-foot-3 Westinghouse senior standout. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback. They put him in great positions.
“He can throw the ball 60 yards with ease. They can run him. He’s got nice size and a big line in front of him.”
Westinghouse has outscored opponents 455-86.
Berlin Brothersvalley is coming off impressive back-to-back wins over previously undefeated Penns Manor (35-0) in the Appalachian Bowl and Bedford (27-12) in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’re definitely peaking at the right time,” Paul said.
Berlin Brothersvalley has posted eight shutouts in 11 games and outscored opponents by a combined 472-39.
Junior linebacker Cody Kimmel has 84 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. Sophomore end Cooper Huston has 80 tackles and five sacks.
Junior safety Pace Prosser has 44 tackles and six interceptions. On offense, quarterback Prosser has thrown for 1,634 yards and 23 touchdowns, while rushing for 507 yards and eight scores.
Last week in the District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal, Westinghouse scored 40 unanswered points to beat Chestnut Ridge 48-15. Morsillo completed 10 of 16 passes for 325 yards and five TDs.
Sincere Smith caught four passes for 184 yards and three scores.
In the subregional championship game against Windber in 2021, Morsillo rushed for four touchdowns and passed for 248 yards as the Bulldogs overcame a pair of 13-point, second-half deficits to beat the Ramblers.
“The defensive game plan will be to make sure the guys are in position to make stops,” Paul said. “Make sure that we’re sure tacklers. We’ve been sure tacklers all year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
