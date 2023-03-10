There are some basketball teams satisfied just to make the PIAA playoffs, but others have larger goals in mind.
Chalk Berlin Brothersvalley as a team that falls into the latter.
The District 5 Class 1A champs rolled to an emphatic 74-33 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Friday evening. The Mountaineers scored on their first possession of the game, and never trailed on their way to a comfortable victory over the third-place team from District 6.
“We preach getting off to a good start,” Berlin Brothersvalley junior guard Pace Prosser said after scoring a game-high 28 points. “Usually when we get off to a good start, teams have a tough time.”
The WolfPack certainly had a tough go at it against the unrelenting Berlin Brothersvalley defense. The Mountaineers scored the first seven points of the game, and eventually grabbed a 16-4 lead. St. Joseph’s had to burn two first-quarter timeouts, just as an attempt to slow the game down. It proved to be fruitless.
“I’m really happy with how we defended,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said after his team improved to 23-2 on the year. “I mean they have a couple of really good scorers and I thought we did a good job of limiting their touches and limiting their looks.”
Charlie Yartz made a 3-pointer to cut into the Berlin Brothersvalley lead at 18-7 near the end of the first quarter, but the Mountaineers got the final shot off as Craig Jarvis connected on a triple to give his team a 21-7 lead after one.
Jarvis finished with 16 points.
The second quarter was also tilted in favor of the Mountaineers with continued defensive pressure. Berlin Brothersvalley does not possess a lot of size, but that also allows for them to switch everything on defense to confuse the opponents.
“If you can’t guard the ball, then you’re not getting in the game for us,” Tanner Prosser said.
“Our guys pride themselves on being able to guard multiple people and positions, obviously that can be difficult at times, but I thought our kids played really hard tonight and competed.”
Berlin Brothersvalley took a commanding 45-18 advantage into the break. On the first possession of the second half, Jarvis made his second 3-pointer of the game, which set the running clock in motion.
Ryan Blubaugh’s dunk with 5:38 left in the game resulted in a conventional three-point play for the Mountaineers, and that sequence also signified it was time for both coaches to empty the benches.
With mostly reserves in the game, Berlin Brothersvalley outscored St. Joseph’s 18-3 in the final quarter.
“It gets everybody involved,” Pace Prosser said of seeing all of his teammates contribute to the win. “They do a great job and to reward them at the end of the game like that, it’s special.”
Berlin Brothersvalley has now advanced to second round of the PIAA Tournament in four of the past five years. The Mountaineers played a daring schedule and came into the first round with a business-like approach, and looked like a team poised to make a deep run.
“The message is we want to win every game we play,” Tanner Prosser said of his team’s mindset. “We’re going to prepare, continue to work hard, and play for each other. If we do that, we have a good chance to win on Tuesday.”
The Mountaineers will take on LaAcademia, the fourth place team out of District 3, and a 69-26 winner over Sullivan County in the first round. LaAcademia, a charter school located in Lancaster, is in just its fourth year of sponsoring a basketball program.
“I know they’re going to be athletic and District 3 is usually one of the stronger districts down there,” Prosser said. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.