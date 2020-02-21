SOMERSET – Top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley scored 82 points over the final three quarters to pull away from Turkeyfoot Valley, 101-61, in the District 5 Class A boys basketball semifinal round.
The Mountaineers held a 19-18 lead over the fourth-seeded Rams after one quarter.
Will Spochart had a game-high 29 points and Cole Blubaugh had 25 for 25-1 Berlin Brothersvalley, which will face second-seeded Shade for the fourth time this season in the 5-A title game on Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but the second quarter we started seeing the right play and knocking some shots down,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said.
“We extended the lead.”
Elijah Sechler had 15 points, and Abe Countryman and Preston Foor each had 12 points for the Mountaineers.
“I like the way we’re sharing the ball and playing together,” Prosser said. “We need that to continue.
“Obviously, we have a big challenge next Friday against Shade. We have a week to get ready. Looking forward to playing for the district championship.”
Blake Nicholson led Turkeyfoot Valley (15-9) with 16 points. Tanner Colflesh (13), Kameron Kemp (12) and Adam Reckner (10) scored in double digits for the Rams.
