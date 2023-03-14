CHAMBERSBURG – When you don’t play your best game, it is important to be able to score more points than the other team, and Berlin Brothersvalley found a way on Tuesday night at Chambersburg High School as they topped La Academia Charter School 74-63 in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A basketball tournament.
The Mountaineers (24-2) will face Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy, a 57-46 winner over Mount Calvary Christian at Coatesville High School. The game site and time will be determined, but it will be Friday night.
Berlin Brothersvalley went on a 10-point run behind the shooting of Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis to take a 15-5 lead.
Alex Ermakov kept the Leones close early as he tallied nine of the team’s first 12 points. Berlin Brothersvalley shot lights out during that span, leading 25-12 at that point.
Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis split 18 points, including four treys.
The Mountaineers later had a nine-point run to extend the lead to 36-15.
LaAcademia Charter stepped it up and finally got to the basket as Jerry Johnson Jr. got a couple of buckets to fall and Jesse Bonilla got a couple of putbacks to cut the deficit to 15 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley led 43-28 at the half. They tallied their final five points at the foul line.
Johnson and Ermakov led the Leones in the third and cut the deficit to single digits. Johnson had five and Ermakov had 12 in the quarter and the Leones cut the lead at nine after three.
“We didn’t play our best game, but you have to find a way to have more on the board than the other team does,” Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser said. “I don’t think we defended them the way I thought we would, but give them credit.
“They have some players that can score, and they beat us to a lot of rebounds in the second half.”
Berlin Brothersvalley, the District 5 champion, finally spread the floor and Prosser and Jarvis knocked down 3s. The big play was a drive and a score by Holby McClucas just seconds prior to that.
McClucas tallied nine points and added six rebounds, all in key situations.
La Academia Charter, the District 3 fourth-place team, cut the deficit to four at 59-55, before McClucas and Prosser each hit big shots.
Johnson hit another big 3-pointer to cut the lead to five at 64-59, but Jarvis’ triple was a dagger.
“We were a bit short-handed but I loved how my kids competed,” Leones coach Jerry Johnson said. “We had a slow start, and we can’t afford to do that against good teams. The 10-point run hurt because we turned the ball over a few times. We made a run, but we dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t quite get out of.
“We started two freshmen, who gained some valuable experience in a game like that. Alex can score and he took over there for a while.”
“Pace, Craig, and Ryan do the scoring, but we wouldn’t be where we are at without Caleb (Rohrs), Caden (Montgomery), and Holby,” Tanner Prosser said. “We just need to continue to find a way to outscore teams when we aren’t playing our best.”
Ermakov led the Leones with 31 points, while Johnson Jr. added 20, before fouling out.
For the Mountaineers, Prosser tallied 24, Ryan Blubaugh had 18, including two dunks. Jarvis added 15.
