The shutdown of the schools across the state and the PIAA closing down the basketball season after the second round due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a rude awakening from their dream season for the Berlin Brothersvalley boys, who, like so many other hoops squads across the state, were left wondering what might have been.
The Mountaineers finished with a 28-1 record, the best in school history, and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinal round for the first time in coach Tanner Prosser’s 15 years at the helm.
“The kids are very disappointed and it’s a frustrating time for everyone,” Prosser said. “It’s out of their control. They pretty much did everything they could do that was within their control, and you can’t ask for anymore than that.
“It is what it is. There’s really not much that you can say about it. We would have liked to wait until things got better, but I guess it was getting to the point that they didn’t think that was going to happen. The decision was made, so we have to live with it and move on.”
Prosser said it was the abruptness of the ending that was the most difficult thing for the players to cope with.
“It’s a tough time not only for not getting to play the games, but not getting to be around your teammates and not getting a chance to say ‘goodbye’,” the Berlin coach said. “You can’t even bring the whole team in for a team meeting or anything like that. It’s a tough way for things to finish. I know our kids would just like to be in the gym playing pickup basketball or being around each other and you can’t even do those things.”
The situation is especially difficult for the seniors.
“Obviously it’s tough for all the kids, but for the seniors, it’s really tough because there is no next game,” Prosser said. “You go through this process and try to let the seniors know how they are appreciated and give them a chance to talk to their teammates. All that was taken away. It’s tough and it’s also hard for the seniors in the spring sports, who don’t get a chance to even play.
“I preach almost daily to the kids that you have the privilege to play this game and you only get to do it for so long and you only get so many opportunities and to try to play every game like it’s your last because you never know what is going to happen and this is a perfect example of that. You never know when you are going to be done and things aren’t going to work out for you.
“They played every game like it was their last. It’s unfair to them. If we had lost in the next round, that would be fine, that’s how the game is supposed to go. Somebody’s going to be better than you, but you hate for it to be some crazy virus that takes you out instead of another basketball team.”
Special season
The Berlin coach said that it was his squad’s chemistry which helped the Mountaineers put together such a successful run.
“We have some talented kids, but we needed guys to accept their roles and we needed to play together the right way,” Prosser said. “I felt like after our one loss (against Shade 55-46 on Feb. 6), the kids just fully bought into that concept of filling their role and playing the right way and being unselfish for their teammates. Once that started happening, you really saw our best out there. The way we played in the two WestPAC games and throughout the playoffs, we were definitely at our best.”
The Mountaineers had four players that averaged scoring in double figures, led by junior Elijah Sechler (19.2 points per game). Junior Will Spochart added 17.3 points a game while senior Cole Blubaugh and junior Abe Countryman each chipped in 10.3 points a game. Senior Colby Kosic added 5.4 points and five rebounds per game while junior Preston Foor and freshman Ryan Blubaugh came off the bench for Berlin.
Countryman was the top rebounder with 8.1 per game, followed by Spochart with 6.1 a game.
Prosser had special praise for the player he called his defensive specialist.
“I thought that Cole Blubaugh was the best defensive player in the county,” the Berlin coach said. “What he did defensively this year, set the tone for how we wanted to play. He was so unselfish, he’s a really good offensive player, too, and has no doubt sacrificed some offense for that defensive assignment and being a playmaker for our team. He probably is the perfect example of filling your role, being unselfish to make your team be as good as they can be. That’s how you have a great team, when you have kids like him on the team.”
In the PIAA first round, the District 5 champion Mountaineers crushed District 7-5 Geibel Catholic, 73-35, then pulled off a huge surprise in the second round, downing WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy, 74-54. The Royals had been the top-ranked team in the state throughout the season according to The Sunbury Daily Item poll.
Vincentian Academy (22-5), which finished as state runner-up last season, led 14-13 after one quarter, but a 21-0 second-quarter run put Berlin Brothersvalley ahead on the way to the convincing victory.
“That was the game where our kids fully believed in each other,” Prosser said. “We were fully convinced that we could win the game. They may have been bigger and maybe be a more individually talented than we were, but we had no doubt if we played our game that we would be right there. Obviously, we had some kids that stepped up and played great games and believed what we were trying to do. It was a very special night, for sure.”
The victory over Vincentian was compared to the Berlin football team’s upset victory over District 7 champion Clairton back in 2015, the first time a District 5 champ beat the WPIAL winner.
“It’s a good comparison, because no one really gives you much of chance,” Prosser said. “You are playing against unbelievable athletes. Vincentian was in the state title game the year before and Clairton was in the title game the year before. I think it’s a credit to our community and kids that we have here. They believe in putting in the work and in what the coaches are asking them to do and they believe in each other when they step out on the court or on the field. If they do things together, then they can do something special. It was a similar type of thing.
“You have great individual talent, but if we don’t have a collection of everybody filling their role, it doesn’t come together the way that it did. Everybody made plays.”
Tight-knit town
Berlin is a small community nestled in the south central corner of Somerset County. According to statistics, the population is around 2,000.
The football squad has been very successful under coach Doug Paul and the Mountaineers’ girls basketball squad, which is coached by Prosser’s wife, Rachel, was the 2018-19 PIAA Class A champion. Volleyball coach Corey Will has taken his team’s deep into the PIAA playoffs, including to the finals in 2018 when the Mountaineers fell to Northern Cambria.
“We are very fortunate to live where we live and have the support that we have,” Prosser said. “It makes it that much more special. Our kids feed off of that and we’ve been fortunate to be successful in a number of different sports. I think it’s just that people in our community look forward to coming to the games and the playoffs. This shutdown also hurts our fans, who were looking forward to this latest journey with the basketball team. We had such a great following. I’m very thankful to the whole community and the school for supporting us.”
The Berlin coach said that other schools should be envious of the closeness that the Mountaineers have on their respective fields of competition.
“We have kids that have grown up playing the game together,” Prosser said. “They are lifelong friends because they grow up together. They start playing when they are small kids and you get to see that from when they were young. I remember working with this group of kids when they were second- and third-grade kids, playing on 8-foot baskets. To go from that to beating the No. 1 team in the state is a special thing and not every place is going to have the opportunity to do that.”
Tanner and Rachel Prosser, who both attended and competed athletically for Grove City College, are raising their own children within the Berlin Brothersvalley school district. Pace is in eighth grade, Coral is in fifth grade and Bryn in fourth grade.
“We are so fortunate to live here where we have so many great role models for our own kids,” Tanner Prosser said. “Just to see the work ethic that they have and type of people that they are, pointing out Cole’s unselfishness and his willingness to do the best for the team. The work ethic of getting in the weight room.
“All the younger kids in the community, not only see the success, but also all the work that is being put in to bring that success. I think that kind of continues to feed off of each other. The kids want to continue that. This group here had some pretty good examples, players like Dante Paul, Braden Fochtman, Brentson Harding, how successful those guys were in football and basketball. These guys have seen that and got to see that tradition of the hard work that athletes put in and doing what’s best for the team.”
The Berlin boys basketball squad was poised to play District 7-4 finisher Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals, when the PIAA playoffs were shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving the the Mountaineers to wonder ‘what if?’ The Mountaineers had beaten the Crusaders in December, 63-47, in the second game of the season.
“We liked the position that we were in,” Prosser said. “But we will never to get to find that out. It’s a tough pill to swallow.
“I’m just proud of our kids, and I think that they did everything that they possibly could do to be the best team that they could be. It’s not fair that they didn’t have the opportunity to finish it. But, it’s a life lesson and sports are all full of life lessons. Things are not always going to be fair and all you can control is the effort that you put in and be the type of person that you are. Our kids did the best that you could ever ask them for. I’m very proud of them.”
