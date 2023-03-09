The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team enters familiar territory in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
Coming off their fourth consecutive District 5 championship, the Mountaineers are a seasoned group, with the team’s junior and senior players only two seasons removed from a state runner-up finish at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Coach Tanner Prosser continued a trend he started a few years back, having his team travel distances near and far to match up with some of the top teams in Pennsylvania – and even Maryland.
The Mountaineers (22-2) will be prepared when they play District 6 third-place St. Joseph’s Academy (18-8) at 7:30 p.m. in the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
Berlin Brothersvalley will be among 18 area teams that compete in the PIAA tournament that opens on Friday and Saturday.
“Definitely looking forward to it,” Prosser said. “We’re going to play the game at UPJ again, which our kids really enjoy. We’re playing a really good opponent in St. Joe’s.
“They lost a pretty tough game in that semifinal (against eventual District 6 runner-up Harmony) to put them in that seed. They’re pretty good. This time of the year if you’re still playing, you’re doing something right.”
Berlin Brothersvalley has posted seven 20-win seasons in the past 10 years, including a 27-2 record during the 2020-21 season capped by a state championship game appearance, and a 29-1 record during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. The Mountaineers were headed to the PIAA quarterfinals when play was halted in 2020.
In the most recent run to four straight District 5 titles, Berlin Brothersvalley has a record of 95-13 and counting. During the past 10 years, the Mountaineers bring a 215-46 mark since the 2013-14 season.
“I think the kids are just committed to doing things the right way, committed to working hard for each other and not worrying about who gets the credit,” Prosser said.
“When you have unselfish kids who want to work hard, anytime we challenge them and ask them to give a little more, they always respond to that,” he said. “They don’t point a finger or take the easy road out. They want to get better.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s only losses this season came at District 7 Class 6A power New Castle (70-43 on Feb. 13) and Maryland Class 2A power New Town (64-48 on Jan. 13).
The Mountaineers scrimmaged District 6 Class 4A champion Greater Johnstown to prepare for the District 5 final. Berlin Brothersvalley played Greater Johnstown during the 2020-21 regular season.
“It’s a good experience,” Prosser said of the difficult non conference schedule. “You’re playing at different venues against teams you’re not used to seeing. It helps to prepare us, but our kids like to be challenged and play competitive basketball.
“Sometimes that means traveling a little bit. They have enjoyed it and bought into it. It does prepare you for the playoffs, which can only help.”
The deep Mountaineers rely on players such as junior Pace Prosser (23.6 points, 7.3 rebound, 7.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game), junior Craig Jarvis (19.7 ppg), and senior Ryan Blubaugh (17.7), a defensive specialist who scored his 1,000th-career point in the district title game.
The victor of Friday’s contest will face the winner of an opening-round game between District 4 champion Sullivan County (17-8) and District 3 fourth-place LeAcademia (12-11) on Tuesday.
In other PIAA first-round games involving area teams on Friday:
Class 1A boys
9-4 Cameron County (17-8) at 6-1 Portage (25-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs won their third straight District 6 crown, this time in Class 1A after winning the previous two in 2A.
Coach Travis Kargo’s team also has plenty of state playoff experience.
“We know we have kids who can play the game of basketball,” Kargo said after the district championship win over Harmony. “My job is to put them in position. Their job is responding. They respond when it matters.”
In 2022, Portage beat Sto-Rox and Fort Cherry in the first two rounds of the Class 2A PIAA tournament before falling to Kennedy Catholic in the quarterfinals. Two years ago, the Mustangs beat Kennedy Catholic, but fell to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the semifinals.
The 2019-20 team, which finished second in District 6-2A, defeated Cambridge Springs in the state playoffs before falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the second round.
Portage is 95-14 overall in the past four seasons. Mustangs Mason Kargo (13.9), Luke Scarton (13.3), Trae Kargo (10.3) and Bode Layo (8.0) have provided balance in the absence of injured leading scorer Andrew Miko (14.6).
Cameron County has three players averaging double-digit scoring in Camdyn Allison (12.3), Josh Smith (10.8) and Ryan Shaffer (10.5).
The winner will play the victor of a first-round game between District 7 runner-up Union (22-3) and District 10 runner-up Kennedy Catholic (13-10) on Tuesday.
5-3 Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9) at 9-2 Union (14-12), 7 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley bounced back from a 51-32 loss to Southern Fulton by defeating Salisbury-Elk Lick in the District 5 consolation game.
Bryce Nicholson leads the Rams with 15.7 points a game.
Chris Kozlowski averages 13.9 points and 12.2 rebounds a game.
Union lost 50-35 to Elk County Catholic. The Knights are led by Payton Johnston (16.3), Zander Laughlin (12), Dawson Camper (11.4) and Skyler Roxbury (10.1).
The victor will meet the winner of a first-round game between District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy (18-6) and District 9 fifth-place Clarion (17-9) on Tuesday.
Class 4A boys
7-4 Highlands (21-5) at 6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3), 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown won its fourth district title in five years, the 30th in program history, by playing smothering defense that limited high-scoring Central in a 57-39 title game win.
Sophomore Donte Tisinger scored 20 points in the championship game, including a string of three 3-pointers in the third quarter and four in the game.
“Big-game Tae,” Durham said of Tisinger. “These guys are learning how to win these games. He was struggling in the big games. He wasn’t afraid of the moment. He was forcing (in past games).
“We said the moments will come. He got wide-open looks. He took his opportunities. Great effort by him, especially for a sophomore.”
Senior Nyerre Collins averages 22 points a game, and Tisinger averages 20 points. Six other players average at least 4.2 points a game, including juniors Jahmir Collins (8.5) and Dion Dixon (7.0).
“They shared the wealth,” Durham said.
Highlands is coming off two straight losses in the District 7 playoffs, but had won 14 of 15 contests before falling to Lincoln Park in the semifinals and Laurel Highlands in the consolation round.
The winner will face the victor of a first-round game between District 7 champion Lincoln Park (25-1) and District 7 seventh-place South Allegheny (20-6) on Tuesday.
Class 2A girls
7-5 Greensburg Central Catholic (21-5) at 5-1 Windber Area (20-6), 7 p.m.
Freshman Kaylie Gaye scored 20 points off the bench to spark Windber in a 53-37 win over Tussey Mountain in the District 5 title game.
The Ramblers have won two of the past three district titles in 2A and have appeared in six consecutive championship games.
Lexie James leads the Ramblers with 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Gaye averages 9.7 points, and senior Rylee Ott scores seven points a game while hauling in 6.8 rebounds a contest.
Greensburg Central Catholic has won six of its past seven games, including a 67-37 victory over Serra Catholic on Feb. 28.
The victor will meet the winner of a first-round game between District 10 runner-up Maplewood (20-5) and District 7 fourth-place Aliquippa (12-11) on Tuesday.
6-3 Bishop McCort Catholic (14-13) at 7-2 Freedom Area (20-5), 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort Catholic has won three of its past four games, with the lone setback to District 6 champion Homer-Center in the semifinals. The Crimson Crushers bounced back with a victory over Marion Center in the consolation game.
Junior Gianna Gallucci averages 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals a game.
Senior Bria Bair is a 1,000-point scorer and 1,000-rebound player who averages 16.2 points and 12.9 boards. Sophomore Cami Beppler averages 12.2 points a game.
Shenango ended Freedom Area’s seven-game winning streak, 44-34, in the District 7 title game. Freedom senior forward Julia Mohrbacher had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists before fouling out of the championship game.
Olivia Henderson made four 3-pointers and had 12 points for Freedom, which missed leading scorer Shaye Bailey, who had been injured late in the regular season.
The winner will face the victor of a first-round game between District 9 Redbank (25-1) and District 7 sixth-place Serra Catholic (18-4) on Tuesday.
7-3 Burgettstown (20-6) vs. 6-2 United (17-8), at Central Cambria High School, 7 p.m.
United will make its third state playoff appearance in four seasons thanks to a balanced lineup.
The Lions have five players who average from 7.9 to 12 points a game, including junior Mollee Fry (12), senior Lauren Donelson (10.4), senior Aleah Bevard (9.5), junior Delaney Perrone (8.6) and sophomore Maddison McGinnis (7.9).
Burgettstown has won eight of its past nine contests, with the lone setback in that span coming against eventual District 7 champion Shenango in the semifinals.
The winner will play the winner of a first-round game between District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (21-4) and District 7 seventh-place Brentwood (14-11) on Tuesday.
Class 3A girls
7-4 Neshannock (18-8) at 6-2 Westmont Hilltop (25-2), 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop will look to rebound after having its 20-game winning streak snapped by River Valley in the District 6 title game at Mount Aloysius.
The Hilltoppers will face the 2022 Class 2A girls state champion Lancers.
“You can take a loss as a loss or take a loss as a lesson,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said after the championship contest, which was delayed after high winds caused power outages and knocked out the scoreboard. “That’s what I told the girls, ‘Take this in. We don’t want to feel this way ever again. We still have got a long road to go.’ ”
The Hilltoppers’ lineup has been thinned by injuries throughout the season, but Westmont Hilltop has used balance to build an impressive resume.
Sophomore Christiana Gordon has been a consistent scoring leader and senior Ella Brawley is a versatile player inside.
Sophomore Zoey Lynch, junior Beth Buettner and senior Carissa Krall all have made important contributions.
Neshannock is coming off two playoff losses against Shady Side Academy (60-52) and Laurel (66-46), but had won nine in a row and 13 of 14 before those setbacks.
The winner will face the victor of a first-round game between District 5-8-9 champion Chestnut Ridge (22-3) and District 7 sixth-place Keystone Oaks (17-9) on Tuesday.
6-3 Forest Hills (22-5) vs. 7-1 Avonworth (19-5), at North Hills Middle School, 7:30 p.m.
The all-underclassmen Rangers beat Huntingdon 57-27 in the District 6-3A consolation game.
Four Forest Hills players average 8.5 points a game or better. Those are juniors Alexis Henderson (13), Arissa Britt (10.2) and Anna Burkey (9.0) and sophomore Olivia McLeary (8.5).
Britt averages 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game, and Henderson pulls down 5.9 rebounds a contest. Junior Addison Schirato averages 5.0 rebounds a game.
Avonworth has won 12 consecutive games since falling at Keystone Oaks (55-48) on Jan. 9.
Fourth-seeded Avonworth beat second-seeded Laurel 48-40 behind a stellar defensive effort in the District 7 title game at Petersen Events Center. The Antelopes used a three-quarter court press and a trapping zone in the half court to force 18 turnovers and hold Laurel to a 27.3 field-goal percentage (12 of 44).
The victor will play the winner of a first-round game between District 10 runner-up Wilmington (21-4) and District 7 fifth-place Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-7) on Tuesday.
7-6 Keystone Oaks (17-9) vs. 5/8/9-1 Chestnut Ridge (22-3), at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge defeated Karns City 36-17 to win the District 5-8-9 subregional title.
The Lions also beat Westinghouse 46-15 in the first round and have allowed only 32 points in two playoff contests.
Senior Belle Bosch, who signed to continue her career at Pitt-Johnstown, averages 20.8 points and 9.7 rebounds a game.
Junior Ashlie Weaver averages 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions.
Keystone Oaks fell 69-41 to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Feb. 28. Earlier in the playoffs, Keystone Oaks beat Mohawk 51-33 and lost to Laurel 45-44.
The winner will play the victor of the Westmont Hilltop/Neshannock game on Tuesday.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.