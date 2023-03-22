On Thursday afternoon, the Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team will face a tall task in District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy.
The Saints have two starters 6-foot-9 or taller, while the Mountaineers’ tallest player is listed at 6-2.
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) is looking forward to the challenge of facing a familiar foe, 22-6 Imani Christian Academy, in Thursday’s PIAA Class 1A title game at Giant Center in Hershey.
“They provide every challenge there is from a basketball team,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said. “They have great size on the inside with a strong post presence, extremely quick guards that can get to the rim and all seven guys they will play are good 3-point shooters. They are well-coached and tenacious defensively with two Division I rim protectors.”
In the first round of the 2022 PIAA tournament, Imani Christian Academy, the No. 4 seed out of District 7, defeated District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley 79-70.
Prosser knows Imani Christian Academy’s height and length are concerns heading into the matchup.
“We’ll have to fight for every inch on the court,” Prosser said. “We have to play disciplined and physical.”
This is the second time in three seasons the Mountaineers have advanced to the PIAA championship game. In 2021, Berlin Brothersvalley lost 51-47 in overtime to Nativity BVM in the Class 1A championship game.
On Monday, Berlin Brothersvalley handed District 3 champion Linville Hill Christian its first loss of the season with a 63-45 victory. Junior Pace Prosser tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Junior Craig Jarvis contributed 19 points. Senior Ryan Blubaugh added nine points and five assists.
Berlin Brothersvalley has three 1,000-point scorers in Blubaugh, Jarvis and Prosser. The other two starters are senior forward Caleb Rohrs and senior guard Caden Montgomery. Senior forward Holby McClucas is 6-2 and will be counted on to snare rebounds.
“Our kids trust each other and trust how we want to play,” Tanner Prosser said.
“They enjoy playing together and play for each other.”
The Mountaineers have outscored opponents 2,027-1,357 and have won six straight games. Berlin Brothersvalley’s only losses came to Maryland’s New Town (64-48) on Jan. 13 and Class 6A power New Castle (70-43) on Feb. 13.
Pace Prosser leads the Mountaineers in scoring (23.5), rebounds (7.3), assists (7.3) and steals (3.2). Jarvis chips in 19.5 points and 4.8 boards per game. Blubaugh nets 17.1 points and three assists per contest. The Mountaineers have drained 225 3-pointers, including 94 from Jarvis.
Prosser has made 72 treys. Berlin makes 37% of its 3-point attempts. The team is 224 of 349 (64%) from the foul line. Berlin makes 52% of its shots from the field.
Berlin Brothersvalley defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (74-33), La Academia Partnership Charter School (74-63) and Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (67-43) in its first three PIAA playoff contests.
Plenty of blue and white is expected to be seen inside Giant Center.
“We couldn’t be more blessed with a better fan group,” Blubaugh said. “We travel everywhere. Everywhere we go, they’re always there. It’s great to have a sixth man on that floor.”
Coach Prosser listed some critical area where his team needs to excel at to pull out a victory.
“We’ll need to take care of the basketball,” Coach Prosser said. “As good as they are in the half court with the talented players they have, they are even better in transition. Keeping them off the offensive glass will be a huge challenge, but is definitely a key.”
On Monday, first-time District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy defeated Union Area 72-40 in a semifinal that finished with a running clock. All five Saints starters finished in double figures. Sophomore center Alier Maluk, a 6-11 athlete ranked as the 16th-best sophomore prospect in the country by Rivals.com, tallied 20 points. Junior forward Virgil Hall, at 6-9, added 13 points. Guards R.J. Sledge (16 points), Dame Givner (13) and Avery Wesley (10) also gave the Saints balanced scoring.
Imani Christian Academy also defeated Union 64-41 for the District 7 title on March 2. The Saints have won 17 straight games. Five of their losses have come to Lincoln Park Performing Arts, Devon Prep, Taylor Allderdice, North Allegheny and Garfield Heights.
Imani Christian Academy topped Clarion (78-43), District 9’s Union (80-48) and Farrell (80-50) in its first three PIAA postseason games.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
