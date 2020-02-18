BERLIN – The Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers scored 41 first-quarter points and hit an incredible 14 3-pointers as they routed the visiting Fannett-Metal Tigers 93-41 in the opening round of the District 5 Class A boys playoffs.
Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 25 points while teammate Will Spochart added 21 to lead the Mountaineer attack. The first quarter was a shooting frenzy by the Mountaineers as their full-court press created numerous offensive chances, and Sechler put on a clinic leading all scorers with 20 in the quarter, hitting four 3-pointers as the Tigers played a zone defense to pack it in tight in the paint.
After a quick timeout with Berlin Brothersvalley up 8-0 less than 2 minutes into the game, Fannett-Metal countered with a few baskets, but that is when Sechler and teammate Spochart got hot leading a 26-0 run giving the Mountaineers a commanding 41-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
“It was really important to come out and set the tone early,” Sechler said. “They played that tight zone and we penetrated with the basketball, and the quick out was wide open.”
The second quarter started with Berlin Brothersvalley continuing the pressure. The Tigers defense tried to focus more on Sechler and that opened the inside game for Spochart and Abe Countryman. Spochart was the leading scorer in the quarter with eight points, as Berlin Brothersvalley continued to impress making that one extra pass and often finding a wide-open shot that they continued to knock down.
Six Mountaineers found the score sheet in the quarter as their team headed to the half leading 71-20.
“We wanted to start fast and have a good start, and coach had a great game plan,” Spochart said. “We just shared the ball tonight, and we can all make shots from both the inside and outside, and we made some really good passes tonight.”
With the running clock in effect for the entire second half, Berlin Brothersvalley gave most of the starters the half off letting the younger players get some valuable playoff experience.
The Mountaineers carried a 79-36 lead into the final quarter.
In that final quarter Berlin Brothersvalley continued to show its depth as Gavin Konieczny led the way with six points on back to back 3-pointers that led to the eventual final.
Berlin Brothersvalley will face Turkeyfoot Valley in a 5-A semifinal on Friday.
Note: At halftime a standing ovation was given to Berlin Brothersvalley junior high girls basketball player Zia Smith and her family. Zia suffered a cardiac event at a practice in December and many of the first responders, teammates, and administration were recognized. A check for $4,881.50 was presented to the family from fundraising efforts by the Berlin community and school district to help with medical cost. The money was raised via T-shirt sales and by donations from the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.