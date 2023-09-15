NEW CASTLE, Pa. – The most valid concern for Berlin Brothersvalley coming into the season centered around its young rotation of players along the offensive and defensive lines.
After a resounding road win over a District 7 opponent, those worries may have already subsided.
Cooper Huston and Aidan Ream each registered a rushing touchdown, and the Mountaineers ran for 204 total yards behind that youthful offensive line in a 27-0 shutout over Laurel on Friday night at the Leonard S. Rich Athletic Complex.
“Four new starters on the offensive line and three new on the defensive line. They’ve just been getting better and better every week,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “But definitely controlling the line of scrimmage, if you can do that on both sides of the ball, you have a great chance of winning the game.”
Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback Pace Prosser finished 7-for-19 for 115 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
He was far more effective in the run game, rushing 10 times for 96 yards to help Berlin Brothersvalley start 4-0 for the fifth consecutive season.
After settling for a 24-yard field goal by Connor Montgomery on their first possession, the Mountaineers created another opportunity via special teams when Huston blocked a punt and Moriek Jones recovered it inside the Laurel 5-yard line.
One play later, Prosser found Ream for a 4-yard score to make it 10-0.
Huston racked up 67 yards rushing on seven carries, including a 36-yard touchdown burst in the waning minutes of the second quarter to put the Mountaineers in front 20-0 at halftime. The junior tailback added a pair of catches for 75 yards.
Ream had seven carries for 31 yards and also hauled in three passes for 17 yards.
His 3-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the third capped the scoring.
Laurel (1-3), which lost its third straight game after a season-opening win, didn’t pose any threat to climb back into the game in a second half that was dominated by Berlin Brothersvalley up front.
The Spartans mustered up just 105 yards rushing, a portion of that coming with the Mountaineers in prevent defense throughout the fourth.
The Spartans did not fare much better through the air as quarterbacks Jackson Sauders and Luca Santini combined to go 8-of-17 for 79 yards and an interception.
The Mountaineers still have a few challenges left on their schedule, including a visit to unbeaten Northern Bedford County next week.
Friday’s convincing nonconference victory might have proven that Berlin Brothersvalley is more than capable of putting together back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.
“We’re getting better each and every week, and that’s all you can ask of the guys,” Paul said.
“Go out there, battle and just get better. We’ve got room for improvement.
“We haven’t peaked yet.”
