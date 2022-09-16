BERLIN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley has become accustomed to having the majority of its starters out of games by halftime so far this season.
That will almost certainly change in the near future, but as for Friday night – it was much like the previous three weeks for the Mountaineers.
Quarterback Pace Prosser threw three touchdowns and ran for another, all in the first half, as Berlin Brothersvalley buried Clear Spring (Maryland) 41-0 in a nonconference game at the Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex.
“I’ve been saying it all along – it’s momentum,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said after the Mountaineers logged their fourth consecutive shutout to open 2022.
“Once we get that momentum going, (it) makes it tough on teams.”
Prosser completed 16 of 22 passes for 174 yards. He also rushed five times for 62 yards.
After a pair of false start penalties set Berlin Brothersvalley back on its first drive, Prosser erased them both by finding Ryan Blubaugh for a 35-yard TD on a third-and-14 play to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Blubaugh finished with a season-high 97 yards receiving on five catches.
“Ryan looked at us and said, ‘Hey, I can get it.’ You trust your playmaker if he thinks he can get it,” Paul said of the tone-setting play. “Obviously, with Pace being the field general, you do it. It worked out good.”
On the ensuing Clear Spring drive, Prosser forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Cory Jose. The Mountaineers capitalized on the turnover when Prosser threw a strike to senior tight end Holby McClucas for a 10-yard TD to push the lead to 14-0.
McClucas totaled a season-high three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
After Prosser picked off Blazers quarterback Jonathan Cunningham with 1:40 to play in the first half, the Mountaineers went 55 yards in three plays to put on the running clock for the duration of the second half.
Running back Aidan Ream capped the drive that took all of 30 seconds with a 15-yard TD to put Berlin Brothersvalley up 35-0.
“That’s a good looking team,” Blazers coach Jason Ankrah said.
“They look like they’re cohesive. Hats off to them. They’ve got athletes out there that play tough, play hard. Respect to the way they play football.”
Ream tallied a season-high 73 yards rushing on six carries.
Mountaineers running back Cruz Rodriguez rushed nine carries for 48 yards and had the lone scoring play in the second half, a 1-yard TD run midway through the third.
Cody Kimmel, typically known for his prowess defensively, caught his first score of the season, a 17-yard TD pass that helped the hosts to a 28-0 lead.
Berlin’s visit to fellow unbeaten Windber next Friday night at 7 p.m. will likely decide who wins the final WestPAC title.
The Mountaineers have spent a substantial portion of its offseason gearing up to take vengeance for its pair of setbacks to Windber last season.
One of those losses was a 27-0 shutout in the District 5-8 Class 2A semifinals.
“We’ve been working since last year after that game ended,” Blubaugh said. “We’re just going to prepare ourselves to the best we can and get out there and play the best we can.”
Paul insists that all of the months preparing for a rematch will pay off.
“They’ll be ready,” he said. “We’ve had this one in our minds since November.”
