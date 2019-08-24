Berlin Brothersvalley got its season off on the right foot on Friday night against Shade. The Mountaineers used a balanced attack on offense and took advantage of numerous Panthers turnovers to earn a 42-6 road victory.
“We executed tonight,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “That’s what the game comes down to. I told them in pregame that usually this first game of the year the team that makes the least mistakes and the team that capitalizes on the most mistakes is usually the team that wins.”
Things got off to a rocky start early for the Mountaineers, who opened the game with a three and out. A low snap and a 6-yard punt gave Shade the ball at midfield. The Panthers’ Braden Adams found Vinnie Fyock for a 23 yard completion on a third-and-2 to set up the Panthers at the Berlin Brothersvalley 19. However, a holding penalty later in the drive put Shade behind the sticks. On second-and-goal from the 14, Adams was intercepted in the end zone by Isaac Etris to end the drive.
The turnover seemed to energize the Mountaineers. On the second play of the drive, Cole Blubaugh ripped off a 21-yard run to move the ball near midfield.
Three plays later Will Spochart added an 11-yard scamper. Berlin capped the drive on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Abe Countryman to Blubaugh. Brady Glessner added the PAT to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead.
Berlin Brothersvalley quickly added to its lead on the next possession. Spochart darted through the Panther defense for 34 yards. On the next play Spochart connected with Countryman for an 11-yard touchdown strike.
Another Glessner extra point pushed the lead to 14-0.
Shade showed some life on its next possession, as Fyock opened the drive with a 14-yard run. However, the drive stalled three plays later on a fumble that was recovered by the Mountaineers. Berlin again quickly capitalized on the Shade turnover. Spochart connected with Countryman for 27 yards to the Shade 19. Two plays later Spochart found Tuck Hillegass for 14 yards to set up a first-and-goal. Blubaugh scampered in from 4 yards out to increase the Berlin lead to 21-0.
The Mountaineers added a 15-yard Blubaugh touchdown run and a 13-yard scoring strike from Countryman to Spochart to give them a 35-0 lead at the half.
Spochart scored on a 55-yard touchdown run on the third play of the second half. Shade got its only score on the ensuing drive. Ty Valine set up the Panthers deep in Berlin territory with a 38-yard run. It appeared that another Panthers drive was about to stall when Adams was sacked for a 12-yard loss, setting up a fourth-and-12 from the Mountaineers’ 26. However, Adams found Kaden Kolezarik in the end zone on the next play to set the final at 42-6.
“Once something negative happened, you could really see the inexperience take over on our team,” said Shade coach Don Fyfe. “I kind of expected us to hit some rough patches, but I was hoping they wouldn’t capitalize on them as much as they did on our mistakes. We were making silly mental mistakes that four weeks from now we won’t be making. We are going to be OK.”
