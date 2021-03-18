A year has passed since the Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team was set to face District 7 power Bishop Canevin in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal round.
The Mountaineers were coming off an impressive victory over District 7 champion Vincentian in the second round and had momentum to go with 28 wins in 29 dates.
But the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly halted the season – and life as we knew it.
Berlin has worn T-shirts with the words “Unfinished Business” throughout this season.
The Mountaineers (25-1) have taken care of business so far, with a repeat District 5 1A title and a first-round playoff victory over District 10 Farrell on Tuesday.
That brings Berlin Brothersvalley back to Bishop Canevin – the current WPIAL champion – in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal playoff on Friday night (6:30 p.m.) at the Crusaders’ (16-5) gymnasium.
The Mountaineers are among six area boys and girls basketball teams playing in state quarterfinal games on Friday or Saturday.
“I guess it’s a little interesting how it played out, but, honestly, it’s a new year, it’s a great opportunity for our guys and a different situation,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “Bottom line is, we’ve got an opportunity to play and an opportunity to move on. That’s our goal.”
Berlin is the only Class 1A team to beat Bishop Canevin this season. In 2019-20, the Mountaineers defeated the Crusaders in an early-season tournament as well.
Bishop Canevin beat Rochester 42-27 to win the program’s first WPIAL crown as junior Kevaughn Price had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dom Elliott had 11 boards.
The Crusaders will be missing two players who competed in the earlier game against Berlin because Jaden Gales and Kai Spears are ineligible for the postseason.
“They’re physical defensively. They just get after you,” Prosser said. “They’re just tough kids. Offensively they’ll mainly use six guys. All six of them are capable of making 3’s. All six are capable of driving to the net and making a basket. You just don’t see that too often.”
Berlin has a strong core led by seniors Elijah Sechler (20.9 ppg., 5.8 apg.), Abe Countryman (12.7 ppg., 8 rpg.), Will Spochart (10.8 ppg.) and Preston Foor (7.4 ppg.). Freshman Pace Prosser (9.4 ppg.) and sophomore Ryan Blubaugh (7.4 ppg.) also are among the leaders.
Prosser’s team has faced opponents such as Class 6A Norwin, Class 5A Woodland Hills, Class 4A Greater Johnstown as well as Bishop Canevin and 1A power Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Norwin is the only team to beat the Mountaineers this season.
“More than anything, we wanted to play that schedule just to give the guys an opportunity to compete against some of the best teams around,” Prosser said. “At the same time, I’d like to think it prepared us.
“Every game is a different game and a different challenge. Our guys have played in some competitive, close games this year. The more you do that, the better you are.”
Other PIAA quarterfinal games involving area teams:
Friday
Class 1A boys
6-1 Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-10) at 9-1 Clarion Area (16-9), 7 p.m.: The District 6-champion Huskies’ record says they’re two games under .500, but Bishop Carroll’s play says it won its second straight district title.
In fact, the Huskies have appeared in 12 of the past 14 District 6 championship games in their class, with seven wins (2021, 2020, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2008) and five runner-up finishes.
“It’s not what I built,” veteran Huskies coach Cosie Aliquo said, deflecting the credit for his program’s success. “It’s what they built. What my players built. What my assistant coaches built. I didn’t build it. They built it. They’re the ones who came to work every day. All the credit goes to my players and the assistant coaches.”
Junior Tommy Heinrich (9.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg.), freshman Luke Repko (7.9 ppg.), junior Evan Amigh (7.7 ppg.) and junior Nate Dumm (7.4 ppg.) lead an all-underclassmen Huskies roster.
District 9 champion Clarion Area is a veteran squad led by seniors Cavlin Germain (20.1 ppg., 4.0 apg.), Beau Verdill (15.4 ppg., 8.0 rpg.) and Hunter Craddock (11.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.). Junior Christian Simko (11.1 ppg.) also is among the leaders.
Class 4A boys
6-1 Greater Johnstown (15-2) at 10-1 Hickory (21-3), 7 p.m.: The District 10 champion Hornets have size with three players listed at 6-foot-5 and another at 6-3.
Hickory has limited 24 opponents to an average 42.9 points a game while scoring 57.7 a night.
“They have good size across the board,” Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “They have good athleticism. They play really sound defense. The league is built that way. The coach’s son, Peyton Mele, is 6-3 and a really good player. He can shoot the basketball. (Matthew) Cannone, the point guard, and (Connor) Evans, they complement each other very well.”
Mele has 407 points this season, an average of 17.7 a game, and has 1,484 in his career, third most in program history. The 6-foot-5 senior Connor Evans (15.3 ppg.), 6-5 junior Jackson Pryts (8.8 ppg.) and 6-0 junior Matthew Cannone (6.8 ppg.) are scoring leaders.
“They play with an edge. They play hard,” Durham said. “They’re very disciplined and well-coached.”
Greater Johnstown is led by seniors Joziah Wyatt-Taylor (24.6 ppg., 12.8 rpg.), Drezyre Toney (13.4 ppg.), Isaiah Matula (12.1 ppg.), Savion Holiday (9.3 ppg.) and Omar Harris (4.9 ppg., 8.2 apg.).
The Trojans have played three straight tight games – falling in overtime against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the LHAC title game, beating Central in OT in the District 6 4A semifinal round and overcoming a nine-point deficit with only 2:20 to play in a victory over Bedford for the program’s third consecutive District 6 crown.
“It makes you feel that you can’t be beat when you have those moments,” Durham said. “Those are needed. You have to be very confident and very relaxed heading into these games and completely bought in.”
Class 2A girls
5-1 Windber (20-1) at 7-1 Neshannock (17-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Lancers beat previously undefeated Serra Catholic 54-44 to earn their second WPIAL crown in three seasons. Megan Pallerino had 18 points and Neleh Nogay had 14 points against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski has 683 wins in 41 seasons, including 209 victories in 12 years at Neshannock.
Mairan Haggerty (18 ppg.), Neleh Nogay (17.5) and Addi Watts (12.0 ppg.) are top scorers.
Windber traveled more than 2 hours to beat District 10 champion Keystone 53-37 on Tuesday in what is believed to be the Ramblers girls program’s first state playoff win.
Senior Amanda Cominsky is a dual-threat for Windber with 11.9 points and 12 rebounds per game. She had 12 points, 16 rebounds and was perfect on six free-throw attempts against Keystone.
“Something has kicked in there,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “It’s a different motor, a different cylinder. This is the Amanda I knew was in there. She’s being a leader, controlling the rebounds, doing the little things. For a 6-foot center flying around there, capitalizing at the free-throw line, getting steals, handling the ball. She’s showing her teammates. Her will to win is one of those little intangibles we talk about all the time.”
Windber had four players score in double digits on Tuesday as junior Gina Gaye and sophomore Rylee Ott each had 11 points, and junior Samantha Toki had 10.
Gaye tops the team at 12.7 points a game, with Ott (7.6 ppg.), Toki (6.5 ppg.) and senior Kylie Ashbrook (5.9 ppg.) also joining Cominsky among the leaders.
Saturday
Class 2A boys
6-1 Portage (20-2) at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-2), 1 p.m.: An historic season continues for Portage, which became the first Mustangs boys program to win a district title since the baseball team took District 6 gold in 1986.
Coach Travis Kargo’s team also won the WestPAC North and finished runner-up to Berlin Brothersvalley in the conference title game.
“Our effort has been great. That’s been a staple of our program for years,” Kargo said. “The other thing that really is enjoyable with this team is how unselfish they are. We’ve had a lot of different guys being the leading scorer throughout the year. We have a lot of guys in a lot of roles and accepting those roles. That’s a sign of not only a quality basketball team but an unselfish basketball team.”
Senior Preston Rainey (15.6 ppg.) and junior Kaden Claar (15.2 ppg.) top the scoring column, with sophomore Mason Kargo (8.8 ppg.), senior Demetrius Miller (8.5 ppg.) and sophomore Andrew Miko (8.4 ppg.) also averaging 8 or more points a game.
Kennedy Catholic is led by Sky’Ler Thomas (15.6 ppg.), Elijah Harden (14.3 ppg.), Malik Lampkins-Rudolph (13.4 ppg.), Dajaun Young (13.0 ppg.) and Gio Magestro (9.8 ppg.).
“They have four guys averaging in double digits,” Kargo said. “They’re long, they’re athletic and they shoot the 3 a lot and pretty well.”
Kargo said the Mustangs will travel to Hermitage on Friday and practice before staying overnight.
“We’ve had a ton of community support to make this trip possible,” Kargo said. “The kids are so thankful and appreciative of all the support.”
Class 3A girls
6-1 Forest Hills (19-0) at 10-1 Fairview (20-3), 7 p.m.: Fairview, which won its first district title this season, scores 44.3 points a game, but allows only 24.2 points per contest through 23 games.
The Tigers are led by 5-7 sophomore guard Hope Garrity (13.0 ppg.), the daughter of coach Aaron Garrity. Sophomore Sara Gennuso (6.3 ppg.), junior Caroline Zentis (5.9 ppg.), senior Sammy Monmeyer (5.8 ppg.) and senior Abby McCall (5.1 ppg.) also are key contributors.
“The coach’s daughter is their go-to. Garrity, the point guard,” said Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere, whose Rangers have won seven consecutive District 6 crowns. “She likes to drive and she shoots 3’s. They have another scorer, No. 3 (McCall). Those are the two who like to shoot outside. The rest do all kinds of different things, screens, double screens.
“They don’t play like a Cambria Heights or Penn Cambria aggressive type of defense,” she said. “They won’t press much. But their man defense is very aggressive in the half court. They contain and they deny passes.”
Forest Hills is deep with seniors Jordyn Smith (17.4 ppg.), Paige Debias (10.8 ppg.), Taylor Burda (8.2 ppg.) and Madeline Cecere (6.1 ppg.) complemented by junior Remi Smith (9.6 ppg.). Madeline Cecere averages 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.
“We had some good practices this week and were very focused,” Coach Cecere said. “This stage of the game, you’re not going to recreate yourself. We are who we are. We’re a hard team to scout. The girls all play their roles very well.”
