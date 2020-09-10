There has been an air of anticipation at Berlin Brothersvalley regarding the 2020 football season.
With 25 returning lettermen along with 10 starters back on both offense and defense, the Mountaineers have plenty of reason for optimism.
“We have a number of players that are two-year starters on both sides of the ball,” 19-year coach Doug Paul said. “We lost just four seniors from last year’s team (Cole Blubaugh, Jason Villegas, Owen Mathias, Logan Johnston).”
The Mountaineers finished the 2019 season with a 10-2 record. The lone loss during the regular season came against rival Meyersdale, a loss they avenged in the first round of the District 5 Class AA semifinal.
Berlin fell to Chestnut Ridge, 41-20, in the championship game.
Returning for Berlin is senior Matt Spochart, who led the team in rushing with 1,047 yards on 129 carries. Spochart (32 of 85 for 550 yards passing) shared the quarterback duties with senior Abe Countryman (30 of 60 for 634).
Senior Preston Foor will be at running back and Isaac Etris at wide receiver for the Mountaineers, who have eight players with at least three games of experience on the offensive line, which includes seniors Shane Spano, Brady Boburchock and Randy Delancy.
Other key returning players are senior wide receiver Tuck Hillegass and senior running back Aspen Hay.
Many of the offensive standouts will also be counted on to fill the spots on defense for the Mountaineers.
Paul noted that experience, numbers and depth are the team strengths while injuries at key positions is the biggest concern.
“We’ve averaged close to 50 kids at most of our conditioning and lifting sessions since June,” Paul said. “It was probably because the kids felt so cooped up.”
Berlin opens the season on Friday, hosting Shade.
“Our kids are really hungry,” Paul said. “They understand that they are going to have to take it one game at a time. They are excited for the opportunity to play every Friday night and we want to play like every Friday might be our last game since there are so many unknowns.
“This will be an interesting season in the WestPAC. We expect this to be a very competitive season. The school closures that lasted for three months will definitely have an effect.”
