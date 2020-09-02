Berkley Hills Golf Course won the Ladies Greater Johnstown Golf Association tournament on Saturday at Oakbrook Golf Club. It was the third tournament of the year for teams representing five local golf courses.
Berkley Hills carded a gross total of 255, 10 strokes fewer than Ebensburg Country Club in a collection of the top three scores from each squad. In the net standings, Berkley Hills (230) defeated Somerset Country Club by five shots.
In the three tournaments, Berkley Hills finished with a total of 753, 30 strokes ahead of Ebensburg.
The Individual winners included Pam Rohrer with a low-gross score of 79 and Trish Corle and Rene Fetchkan with low-net tallies of 76.
Rounding out the low-gross leaderboard were Corle (82), Julia Nesbitt (84), Dana Kovash (85), Teryll Gribble (86) and Laurie Myers (86).
In low net, Gribble and Nesbit both finished with 78s, while Daria Dulak, Kathy Long and Myers each carded matching 79s fo finish in a tie for fifth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.