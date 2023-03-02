JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn recounted a conversation he had with sophomore guard Cami Beppler earlier in the week at practice.
He had a simple message for her: “If your feet are set, you’ve got to let it fly.”
Beppler did just that in Bishop McCort’s 56-51 win over Marion Center in Thursday’s District 6 Class 2A girls consolation game. The sophomore scored a game-high 20 points and connected on four 3-pointers and helped lead the Crimson Crushers’ frantic offensive pace to dispatch a pesky Stingers team.
“I expect that every day,” Hahn said of Beppler’s performance. “She’s an excellent shooter.”
Beppler only scored four points in Bishop McCort’s loss to Homer-Center in the district semifinal, but also only attempted four shots. The green light from her coach helped spark her performance.
“That’s what Coach Hahn pushes us to do every day at practice and we put that into the games every single day when we play in the LHAC (Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference) and continue into the playoffs,” Beppler said as her team improved to 14-13 on the season.
Gianna Gallucci was right behind Beppler with 18 points, and Bria Bair provided 10.
The offense stole the headlines, but the Crimson Crushers’ pressure defense was also key. Bishop McCort forced Marion Center into 13 first-half turnovers and used that to make a big run.
Bishop McCort trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but switched up the defenses and the subsequent steals bled into the offensive end. The Crimson Crushers outscored the Stingers 22-12 in the second to grab a 34-27 lead at the break.
It seemed as though the host team had all the momentum, but Hahn was wary of the second half because he knew the Stingers could also score in a hurry.
“Marion Center plays a lot like we play and I told the girls at halftime that this is coming down to the end,” Hahn said.
The game ultimately came down until the final seconds.
Marion Center opened the second half on a 12-3 run. The Heritage Conference squad grabbed a brief 39-37 lead on a 3-pointer from Lydia Miller, who finished with 14 points. The game was tightly contested from there, and just as it would appear Bishop McCort was about to pull away, Marion Center made another push.
Hahn attributed some of the lapses to keep Marion Center in the game due to some nerves.
“We made a lot of dumb mistakes that I’m not used to us seeing,” Hahn said. “I don’t know if it was because we were at home. I just told the girls to enjoy this because it didn’t matter.”
In a sense, the game did not matter, as both squads are set to advance to next week’s PIAA tournament. Marion Center will face District 7 champion Shenango, while Bishop McCort takes on District 7 runner-up Freedom Area.
Marion Center’s Kaelee Elkin (16 points) banked in a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to make it 55-51, but Bishop McCort freshman Kalina Bailey sank one of two free throws to set the final.
Beppler believed playing in a close game like this will only be a benefit heading into the state playoffs.
“I think it prepared us that when we play better teams, that we need to finish until the end and not just play to the third quarter and stop and push through the whole thing,” Beppler said of playing in a close game in a playoff setting.
Bishop McCort Catholic has now qualified for the state tournament in seven of the past nine years.
“We’ll look at the film,” Hahn said. “We’ll regroup and take tomorrow off, and we’ll get ready for March 10th.”
