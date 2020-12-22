TOWSON, Md. – St. Francis guard Lili Benzel led four Red Flash double-digit scorers with a career-high 21 points as the visitors defeated Towson 78-69 at SECU Arena on Tuesday afternoon.
Benzel drained five 3-pointers to tie her personal best, while senior guard Karson Swogger added 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
St. Francis’ bench outscored Towson’s 34-12. Jenna Mastellone added 12 points, while Jada Dapaa contributed her first double-double consisting of 10 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Sam Miller netted eight points and eight rebounds in St. Francis’ nonconference finale.
Four Towson (5-2) players finished in double figures.
Kionna Jeter supplied 19 points and eight rebounds, Shavonne Smith added 17 points, Aleah Nelson finished with 11 points and seven assists and Allie Kubek netted 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
St. Francis (4-4) made 9 of 17 shots from the field in the first quarter to lead 24-18. The Red Flash fell behind 8-3, but a 10-0 run turned the tide. Benzel tallied eight points, including two triples, during the surge.
A 13-2 St. Francis run in the second quarter helped the Red Flash lead 42-32 at halftime.
Towson came in averaging 96.3 points per game, and was held to a season-low 69 points.
In the fourth, Towson trimmed the St. Francis lead to six, 63-57, with 6:35 remaining on the game clock. The Tigers got into foul trouble as the Red Flash entered the bonus with over five minutes to play. SFU capitalized, making 11 free throws to prevail.
St. Francis outrebounded Towson 47-32. Its four-game win streak is the longest since 2018-19, when the Red Flash won six in a row during conference play.
