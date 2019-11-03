BELLWOOD – Cambria Heights made the most of its opportunities late in the first half to take a one-point lead into the intermission against undefeated Bellwood-Antis.
The Highlanders, though, weren’t quite able to finish off the upset bid.
John Kost scored from 3 yards out with 5:11 left and the third-seeded Blue Devils fended off sixth-seeded Heights, 15-8, in the District 6 Class AA football quarterfinals on Saturday night.
“It feels great that we made it here, but we definitely had our chances and made some mistakes,” Cambria Heights senior lineman and captain Noah Donahue said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort. We put everything on the field.”
One could tell from 6-foot, 240-pound Donahue’s tears that this one stung terribly.
Cambria Heights (5-6) had a great chance to make it a two-possession game early in the second half, when Bellwood-Antis quarterback Trevor Miller had trouble with the snap on a fourth-and-1 from the Blue Devils 44 and was gang-tackled for a 6-yard loss. A late hit and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty helped move the ball to Bellwood’s 11.
A holding penalty, there, though, was followed by Jared Fox being tackled for a 3-yard loss, and Maesen Eaken sacked Ryan Bearer 8 yards further back. Brett Harrison’s 45-yard field goal was short.
Then, on Heights’ first play from scrimmage after Kost’s touchdown, a Bellwood-Antis tackler ripped the ball out of Fox’s arms and Devil Dallas Hollen recovered at the Highlander 37.
Bellwood-Antis got two first downs and ran out the clock.
“We played hard. We just didn’t cash in when we had opportunities,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
“Somebody had to lose. Unfortunately, that was us.”
Cambria Heights dodged an earlier bullet when Cody Schreyer picked off a pass in the end zone to turn away a Devil threat. Bellwood, though, kept plugging away, primarily with Zach Mallon, who had 74 of his game-high 93 rushing yards in the second half.
“The line did really well in the second half,” Mallon said. “It was a tough game. Seeing (Kost) get into the end zone was great.”
The Blue Devils also got 154 yards passing from Miller. They’ll travel to Ligonier Valley next week.
“We knew we were in a dogfight, and our guys found that extra gear,” Bellwood coach Nick Lovrich said.
Cambria Heights scored on a pair of bizarre plays in the last 2 minutes of the first half. Lineman Zach Weakland scooped up Fox’s fumble after a 10-yard run and advanced the ball the remaining yard to the end zone with just 23 seconds on the clock to put the Highlanders ahead 8-7 at halftime.
The score was set up by one of the Highlanders’ rare passes, a 28-yard hook-up from Bearer to Ian Eckenrode after Trybus’ 4-yard run on fourth-and-3 advanced the sticks.
“I was pulling and saw the ball on the ground and said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll just score,’ ” Weakland said of his first touchdown at any level. “It was such a momentum-booster, but we just couldn’t carry that into the fourth.”
The Highlanders had the ball in the first place because of a safety. Fox grabbed Blue Devil quarterback Trevor Miller at the goal line for an apparent sack, but Miller managed to get rid of the ball. Unfortunately for Bellwood-Antis, lineman Taylor Karns caught the ball, and the officials ruled the infraction to have occurred in the end zone with 1:51 to go in the half.
Bellwood-Antis only had three first downs in the first half, but two of those came on back-to-back passes that covered 88 yards. The first had Miller hitting Troy Walker on a fly pattern for 47 to the Heights 47. On the next play, Miller swung a pass to Mallon, who got the sideline and somehow managed to outrun the angle of a couple of Highlander defenders to make it to the end zone to break a scoreless tie.
Cambria Heights actually outgained Bellwood-Antis 102-3 on the ground in the first half and managed eight first downs. However, the Highlanders also fumbled five times over the first two quarters, losing two.
