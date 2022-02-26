BELLWOOD, Pa. – Fans who attended Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinal between No. 4 Bellwood-Antis and No. 5 United got their money’s worth.
Coming into the game’s final seconds, Molly Fry buried a 3-pointer with just over three seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to one.
The bad news for the Lions, however, was the Blue Devils didn’t need to inbound the ball and time expired as Bellwood-Antis hung on for the 52-51 victory.
“It was definitely a tough game,” United coach Craig Bytner said. “Bellwood definitely came to play, and I thought we came to play, too. You can’t ask for a much better game than that.”
The Lions set the early tempo as Jordyn Travis came up with a steal and a layup off the fast break with 6:15 in the first. The Penn State Altoona recruit scored eight points in what was her final game as a Lion.
A jumper from Bellwood-Antis’ Chloe Hammond with 10 seconds left tied the game, but not long after that, it was Lauren Donelson answering at the buzzer for the 15-13 United lead. Donelson finished the game with 15 points, while Fry led United scorers with 16.
“We play hard. We’re not perfect. We’re young, we make some young mistakes, but we also play our tail off,” Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney. “I’m very, very happy for these kids because it still gives them a chance to play for a potential district title, and more than anything it gives a chance to play in the state tournament.”
The Lions defense proved to be problematic for junior Lydia Worthing as they held the Blue Devil to six second-half points before fouling out with a little over two minutes to go. She would register 13 rebounds.
Her teammates were ready to answer the bell as Chelsea McCaulsky (21 points to lead all scorers), Jaidyn McCracken (13) and Chloe Hammond (10) all finished the afternoon in double figures.
“We expected them to spend a lot more attention towards (Worthing),” Swaney said. “What they were doing was double teaming her on her first dribble every time she had the ball on the blocks.
“We talked about making quicker decisions. It was going to either be a kick, or a drop and go. But it was going to be one of the two. It couldn’t be something where you think about it.”
McCracken helped the Blue Devils take control for good with a runner to put the home team up 46-44.
Saturday was the final game for two senior Lions in Travis and Lexie Silk. Bytner took time to appreciate their efforts while expressing optimism for next season.
“It’s been an honor to coach them," Bytner said. "It’s my first year coaching varsity, but I got to coach them in junior high and it’s been awesome watching them grow. I can’t wait to see what happens to them in life. I think they’re both going to be really successful.
“We have some underclassmen that are strong, and we’ll be ready for next year.”
Bellwood-Antis meanwhile gets a rematch at top-seed Bishop McCort at 7 p.m. Monday.
