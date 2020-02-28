ALTOONA – If someone had told coach John Hahn his Bishop McCort Catholic girls’ basketball team would hold Bellwood-Antis star Alli Campbell to 10 points below her season scoring average, he would have loved the Crimson Crushers’ chances of winning.
“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” Hahn said.
“We figured Campbell was going to get hers.”
The Crimson Crushers, in fact, held Campbell to 18 points, but still wound up fourth in the District 6 Class AA tournament after a 62-59 loss to the top-seeded Blue Devils in the district consolation game at Altoona Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
The Crimson Crushers play Bishop Canevin the weekend of March 6-7.
Bellwood-Antis plays Laurel the weekend of March 6-7. The times and locations for all first-round playoff games will be announced Sunday.
“That’s going to be a nice matchup,” Hahn said. “You just want to be playing at this time of the year.”
“Double-A is loaded in District 6,” Bellwood-Antis coach Jim Swaney said. “If you make it out in District 6, you’re a good, quality basketball team.
“It wouldn’t shock anybody if we played Bishop McCort in the western final.”
The game had the makings of a rout during the first quarter. The two-time reigning state champion Blue Devils, who fell to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the semifinals, led by as many as 15 points, and took a 25-11 lead into the second period.
“On Tuesday when we came into practice,” Swaney said, “I said, ‘As far as I know, they hadn’t handed out that big chocolate bar yet. So until that’s handed out we’re still the state champs.’ “
Bishop McCort fell behind, 32-15, when Campbell hit a 3-pointer at the 5:20 mark. Bellwood-Antis, which entered the game averaging 71.7 points per game, never scored again in the quarter.
“We switched up our defenses a little bit. The girls kind of settled in,” Hahn said.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs. We talked all week about how we needed to score 65 points to beat this team. I think 65 gets us the win.
“We changed the defenses two or three times. I think the two sophomores (Bailey Shriver and Lexi Martin) were a little bit nervous coming out of the gate, knowing that it’s a big game. But once we settled in and realized they can play with them, we did OK.”
The Crimson Crushers hit five 3-point field goals as part of a 19-0 rally that put them ahead, 34-32, into the intermission. Mikayla Martin and Isabella Hunt hit two 3-pointers each during the span.
Martin scored 10 points during the second quarter, and led all scorers with 24 points.
“To be down like that against a state championship team,” Hahn said, “I’m proud of them. I’d like to see them one more time.”
Bellwood-Antis stopped a 6-minute scoring drought with an 11-0 rally of its own, fueled by 3-pointers from Macy Decker, Jaydyn Shirk and Emilie Leidig. Martin stopped the run with two of her five points in the quarter.
Leidig hit 6 of 8 3-point attempts to account for all of her 18 points. Her sixth 3-pointer put the Blue Devils ahead, 57-53.
“She shoots the ball well against us,” Hahn said. “And if we let her open, she’ll drill the 3s.”
Mikayla Martin’s basket with 14 seconds left pulled Bishop McCort within one, 60-59.
But Campbell hit both free throws with 10.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
Hunt lent a physical presence that helped limit Campbell and Sakeria Haralson inside.
Hunt scored 15 points, and led the Crimson Crushers with nine rebounds.
“She’s a talented Division I kid. It was a good battle between her and Sakeria,” Swaney said of Hunt. “She has range and she hit some 3s. But I thought Sakeria was very strong around the basket.”
Haralson added 12 points and a game-best 15 rebounds.
Jaydyn Shuke contributed 11 points for Bellwood-Antis.
