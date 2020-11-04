WINGATE – Once the Bishop Carroll Catholic boys soccer team can put one goal on the board, several goals tend to follow.
But facing a talented Belleville Mennonite defense Wednesday in the District 6 Class A title game, the Huskies desperately chased that elusive first goal.
Though it had its chances, Bishop Carroll was shut out, 2-0, as Belleville Mennonite dethroned the reigning champions.
“We just couldn’t get that one goal in,” Bishop Carroll coach Dave Paronish said. “We’re a team that if we get one in, we usually get two or three. I don’t think we’ve ever scored just one goal in a game. It was that first goal we needed, and we couldn’t crack the deal today.”
Bishop Carroll (6-9-1) seemed to have its chances early on.
Senior Jackson Hudkins was on a semi-breakaway toward the net and was hauled down in a desperation play by a Belleville defender.
No penalty was called, though two Thunder players were issued yellow cards later in the half.
“I was a little unhappy with (the physical play on) Jackson Hudkins,” Paronish said. “He was taken down on two big scoring opportunities, and I don’t know if I entirely agree that those were great calls. But it is what it is.”
The Huskies had their fair share of shots on goal, but Belleville’s defense forced several of their shots to be rushed or from outside of the box.
“We knew coming in that Bishop Carroll had a few good players with good touches and ball control,” Belleville coach Brian Renno said. “We talked a lot about containment. We wanted to be fast with the ball, but we didn’t want to overextend or give ourselves up.
“We wanted to play physical, and I feel like we were able to set the tone a little bit.”
Belleville Mennonite (8-6-1), which won its first district title, used its defense as a stepping-off point late in the first half.
With a direct kick from just inside the box, Thunder freshman midfielder Quinn Renno ripped a shot past Bishop Carroll goalkeeper Colton Dumm to open up the game.
“I think we kinda screwed ourselves,” said Dumm, whose Huskies defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in the semifinals. “We won our first (playoff) game, and I think we just came in here a little too overconfident. We didn’t execute as we should have. We had a bunch of opportunities, but we just weren’t able to finish.”
On a deep Belleville Mennonite throw-in, Thunder defender Josh Sunderland found a loose ball right on the far post and buried it to solidify the district title.
Though it wasn’t the result Bishop Carroll was looking for, there was a slight sense of accomplishment amongst the Husky bench.
Bishop Carroll won its first district title in over a decade last season to put the program back on the map, and after starting the year out with just one win in its first five games, the Huskies won four of their last seven to jump back into the playoffs.
“It’s bitter, but I’m very happy they made it this far,” Paronish said. “I’m very proud of them.”
