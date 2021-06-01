ALTOONA – Penn Cambria High School baseball coach James Poldiak brought two seniors with his team to Tuesday’s District 6 Class 4A championship game.
Bellefonte brought three who’d already won two District 6 championships.
You can see where this is going.
The Panthers played against type, though. The second seed, its lineup loaded with 10th graders, hung with the two-time defending champion for four and a half innings before Bellefonte’s big-game experience eventually won out, 12-3, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
“We started out pretty strong, but they just started pounding the ball,” said left fielder Brodie O’Donnell, who went 1-for-3 as the lone senior in Penn Cambria’s starting lineup. “There was really nothing we could do.
“They were just finding gaps and we weren’t.”
Penn Cambria ended the season 7-11, although that’s a far cry from 2019 when the Panthers won once in 20 starts.
The Panthers made the jump while starting six sophomores and a freshman in the district title game, too.
Penn Cambria actually struck first with a run in the first when Vinny Chirdon singled in Zach Grove, had the game knotted at two through three innings and only trailed 5-3 in the middle of the fifth before the floodgates opened. The Raiders had the potential game-ending run on third, but Panther relief pitcher Cody Falger retired three batters in a row to force the contest to go the distance.
“I told them there’s nothing to be ashamed of, keep their heads high. They competed,” Poldiak said. “Bellefonte just kind of got hot for two innings.
“We put the ball in play. We didn’t get the hits. We hit it at them, where, that (sixth) inning, when they put up six, they were finding holes. It’s going to happen.”
The Raiders (12-7) scored three in the fourth and another in the fifth before batting around in the sixth to take command. Ten of their 12 hits were over their last three at-bats.
Bellefonte had three doubles and a triple from the fourth inning on. Winning pitcher Seth Shuey doubled twice and knocked in two runs. Derek Fravel, Bradyn Kormanic and Triston Heckman stroked two hits apiece for the Raiders.
“Our bats finally started clicking,” Bellefonte coach Jon Clark said. “I’ve known all year we have bats that can hit the ball. We can hit it hard to the gaps.”
Before that, Chirdon was rolling along. The Panthers’ sophomore right-hander retired seven out of nine batters – one of those that reached was thrown out stealing – before Trevor Johnson and Kormanic sandwiched one-out singles around Zach Swanger’s RBI triple to the gap in left-center in the bottom of the fourth.
“I thought Vinny threw a hell of a game. Their kid pitched fine, too. We were battling. We were going back and forth,” Poldiak said.
“I was nervous early in the game, but then I settled in,” Chirdon said. “Then they started to get to me a little bit. They’re a good team. They can hit the ball.”
Chirdon also doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Grove scored twice, while Panther sophomore catcher Garrett Harrold was 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI.
“We didn’t back down from these guys,” Chirdon said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we didn’t come in here knowing we were going to lose.”
Not counting last year’s canceled season, Bellefonte now has won four District 6 championships in five years. Clark said he felt if not for the pandemic, the Raiders would have five of six.
Bellefonte had 11 seniors on its roster, including four of its top five hitters.
“We always try to bring guys up that are part of the playoff push and we try to get them experience so that they see what the playoff atmosphere is like,” Clark said.
Now the Panthers have experience that, too. They left the field hoping they’d be on more of a level-playing field experience-wise their next postseason game. They certainly will have a lot coming back.
“They’re going to be really good the next two years,” O’Donnell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.