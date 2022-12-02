EBENSBURG, Pa. – Belle Vernon scored the lone touchdown of the second half and edged Central 21-17 in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Friday at Central Cambria High School.
District 6 champion Central fell behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, but battled back to tally two touchdowns and a last-second field goal to lead 17-14 at halftime against the District 7 champions.
Central’s season ended at 12-3 as the Leopards halted an 11-game winning streak by the Scarlet Dragons.
Belle Vernon will carry an 11-2 record into the state championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School against the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Wyomissing and Neumann-Goretti.
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux scored two touchdowns in the game, including the go-ahead score in the second half.
After his team fell behind by a pair of touchdowns, Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine ignited a comeback by converting a fourth-and-10 play with a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Hoenstine tied the game on his 30-yard run, and Hunter Smith booted a 28-yard field goal to give the Scarlet Dragons a 17-14 halftime lead as time expired.
Belle Vernon shut out the high-powered Central offense in the second half, although the Dragons got as close as the 19-yard line late, when the Leopards broke up a fourth-down pass at the 1 to seal the win.
