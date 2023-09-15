LIGONIER, Pa. – John Jablunovsky scored four touchdowns as Ligonier Valley defeated visiting Apollo Ridge 34-14 to give veteran coach Roger Beitel his 150th career victory on Friday night at Weller Field.
“It’s a big milestone for all of us,” Beitel said after the Rams evened their record at 2-2 and halted a two-game slide. “I never imagined after my first season in 2004 when we won one game that we would be celebrating 150 wins.”
Beitel is 150-65 in his 20th season overall and fourth year since Ligonier Valley rejoined District 7 after competing in District 6 and the Heritage Conference.
“All the credit goes to the players that have bought into the program and the great coaches that I have been blessed to be surrounded by,” Beitel said.
Jablunovsky carried 20 times for 94 yards, 4.7 a run, and had two TD runs, one touchdown reception and a kickoff return for a score.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Jablunovsky put Ligonier Valley on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run followed by the first of two Hunter Carr extra-points.
Apollo Ridge tied the score via Hayden Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run and Gabe Suman’s extra-point.
Ligonier Valley led 13-7 at halftime after quarterback Bowie Schreyer passed 30 yards to Jablunovsky for a score.
Jablunovsky returned the third-quarter kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to make it 19-7.
In the fourth quarter, Schreyer ran 3 yards for a touchdown, and Matt Oberley ran the conversion. Jablunovsky ran 20 yards for a score to push the margin to 34-7.
Apollo Ridge (1-3) closed the scoring with Karter Schrock’s 68-yard touchdown run.
Ligonier Valley had six sacks, including three by Bryce Vida and two by Carr. Patrick Latin had an interception. Maxx Oberley had 13 tackles, and Vida made 10 stops.
Ligonier Valley travels to Steel Valley next Friday.
