SOMERSET – EJ Beidle carded a final round best score of 75 on Sunday at Somerset Country Club to claim the 2019 Greater Johnstown Golf Championship. Beidle entered the fourth and final round tied for first place with Tony Orlandi.
Beidle finished with a total of 297, six shots better than Rick Grebosky, Aaron Patalune and Luke Tercek in second place. Orlandi rounded out the top five with a 305.
Windber recorded a total of 906 to finish first in the team standings, followed by Somerset (930) and Oakbrook (932).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.