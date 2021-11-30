The son of a football coach, Mercury Swaim learned the game early in his life and developed a passion to excel as a player on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“I made the joke that the playbook used to be my bedtime story,” said Mercury, whose father, Wes Swaim, was head coach at Bedford High School from 2003-07 and is currently a member of Kevin Steele’s staff with the Bisons.
“I’ve always been around it. I’ve always been around football my whole life,” Mercury Swaim said. “I honestly don’t know much else. Play football in the fall, win and be the hardest worker you can. That’s what my dad drilled into me. It helped me realize how the game is supposed to be played.”
A standout dual-threat quarterback for Bedford who both passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a senior this season, Mercury Swaim announced his commitment to play at NCAA Division I FCS program St. Francis University, where he is projected as an outside linebacker.
“I really liked everything about their campus,” Swaim said. “They’re building a really good culture in Loretto. I loved everything they preached to me. I really liked Coach Lewis and all of their coaches.”
Red Flash defensive coordinator Scott Lewis is a former St. Francis University All-American with 524 career tackles and a graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown.
Former All-Pro NFL lineman Chris Villarrial is the head coach at St. Francis, where he’s molded the Red Flash into a contender in the Northeast Conference since he took the head job in 2009.
“He was a quiet guy and he was all business,” Swaim said of Villarrial. “I didn’t mind that at all. On game day, it’s all about the game and nothing else.”
Swaim has been part of a Bisons program that has won four consecutive District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional titles while compiling a 36-12 record. Last season, Bedford advanced to the state semifinal round and Swaim was named Tribune-Democrat 2020 Player of the Year.
This season, the 6-foot, 195-pound Swaim completed 65 of 123 passes for 1,225 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He carried 119 times for 1,036 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards a carry and producing four games of more than 100 rushing yards. Swaim had 2,261 total yards this fall.
On defense, as a senior he made 49 solo stops and 105 tackles, with a sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Swaim has 7,151 total offensive yards and 287 tackles in his Bedford career.
“One thing I want to try to take with me is a relentless work ethic,” said Swaim,who plans to major in chemistry. “I’m trying to outwork everyone around me and be the best I can in anything I do – not taking any reps off and trying to be the best guy I can be.”
Mercury is the son of Wes and Debbie Swaim. In addition to football, he plays baseball and basketball for the Bisons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.