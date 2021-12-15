LORETTO – St. Francis University football coach Chris Villarrial has announced the addition of seven players ahead of the 2022 season.
The seven student-athletes, a class that includes Bedford senior Mercury Swaim, signed to join the Red Flash on Wednesday.
“We are very excited for our signees and their families as we welcome them into our football family,” Villarrial said. “These young men have great character and work ethic that will make our program stronger as we added size and speed in key positions. I’m proud of the work the staff has done and their commitment to the program. It’s a great day for the Red Flash football team.”
The class also includes wide receiver Makai Jackson, offensive linemen Mason Imbt and Aiden Smith, defensive lineman Jalen Robertson and defensive backs Kendal Marks and Trey McLeer.
Swaim is a 6-foot, 193-pound outside linebacker. A two-way star for the Bisons, he accumulated 287 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and five interceptions as a defender and added 7,151 total yards and 93 total touchdowns as a quarterback.
He is a four-time District 5-8-9 subregional champion and was a key cog on the 2020 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist squad.
He holds program records in career rushing and total offensive yardage, as well as scoring. Swaim was named 2020 The Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year and earned a spot on the 2020 all-state team.
The future chemistry major is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball.
“We are very thrilled about Mercury joining the Red Flash football family,” said St. Francis defensive coordinator Scott Lewis, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate. “He possesses the physical tangibles, football IQ and versatility to thrive at our Sam (strong side) linebacker position. More importantly, Mercury comes from a great local program in Bedford, where he was a proven winner both on the field and in the classroom.”
Jackson, who intends to major in kinesiology, is a 6-foot, 193-pound wide receiver from Harry S. Truman High School in Croydon.
The versatile wideout was named to the all-conference first team this past season.
Imbt, a future education major, is a 6-3, 300-pound offensive lineman from Troy High School in Troy, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the 2019 league championship team and was named two-time region lineman of the year. He grabbed over 500 rebounds in his scholastic basketball career.
Smith, listed at 6-1 and 270 pounds with intentions of majoring in accounting, comes from Knoxville, Tennessee. He was an all-region selection.
Robertson is a 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from Baltimore, where he played for Archbishop Spalding High School. He intends to major in business.
Marks, a business major, is a 5-11, 165-pound defensive back from Baltimore. He accumulated 109 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 pass defends and three interceptions in his career at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School. Marks was a 2021 state champion and three-time regional champion. He was an all-state selection.
McLeer comes from St. Augustine Prep in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. He is a 5-11, 175-pound defensive back. As a two-way player, he had 154 career tackles and four interceptions on defense and 2,027 total yards as a quarterback. He was a two-time all-conference selection. McLeer was a district champion wrestler and will major in physical therapy.
