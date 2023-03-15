LEWISBURG, Pa. – Having already set a PIAA record during the preliminary heats, Bedford junior Leah Shackley topped herself in the 100 butterfly final, touching the wall in 51.93 seconds to claim gold and her second state record of the day during Day 1 of the PIAA Class 2A swimming and diving championship meet at Bucknell University.
Shackley finished over three seconds ahead of South Park’s Katie Jackovic, who claimed second. The Bedford swimming ace was the only area competitor to reach the podium on Wednesday.
Shackley topped the field in the 100 butterfly prelims, finishing in 52.40 seconds.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sasha Innis had the 18th-best time in the girls’ 50 free prelim, clocking in at 24.95 seconds.
Central Cambria’s 200 free relay team had the 28th-fastest time in its prelim, finishing in 1:46.74.
The Central Cambria boys’ 200 free relay team finished in 1:35.99, registering as the 30th-fastest in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.