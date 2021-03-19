MECHANICSBURG – Bedford freshman Leah Shackley earned two PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships medals on Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Shackley earned a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.65 seconds. Mapletown sophomore Ella Menear won the race in 54.99 ticks. Shackley also finished sixth in the 100 freestyle, clocking a 52.79.
Westmont Hilltop senior Lauren Mock finished 14th in the 200 free with a time of 2:00.5.
Central Cambria sophomore Jensen Westrick took 15th place, hitting the wall in 1:01.48, in the 100 butterfly.
Somerset’s 400 free relay team consisting of junior Hannah Kane, senior Morgan McGuire, senior Kaylee Richard and sophomore Carly Richard finished 15th in 3:54.92.
Westmont Hilltop’s 200 medley relay team of Landon Miller, Cael Long, Elijah Innis and Nathaniel O’Stafy took 14th with a time of 1:43.95.
Long broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.14, good for 14th place and breaking the old mark by 1.82 seconds. He finished the 200 individual medley in 15th place with a time of 2:02. 21.
The Hilltoppers’ 400 free relay team of O’Stafy, Mark Rutledge, Long and Innis finished in 3:30.59.
Conemaugh Township junior Herman Zilch IV took 11th place in the 100 butterfly (52.87) and 15th place in the 100 back (54.54).
Blacklick Valley freshman Noah Marsinko took 15th place with a time of 4:58.8 in the 500 free.
Long and Zilch, who train with the Greater Johnstown YMCA swimming team, have both qualified for the YMCA national event at the regional 2021 YMCA Swimming Festival at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio that will take place March 31 to April 3.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, YMCA nationals is divided into regional swimming festivals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.