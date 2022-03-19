LEWISBURG – Bedford’s Leah Shackley added a second swimming gold to her weekend, placing first in the 100-yard backstroke during Saturday’s action at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championship at Bucknell University.
Shackley, who captured gold in the 100 butterfly on Friday, set a PIAA record in the backstroke, finishing in 52.42 seconds. Shackley’s two first-place finishes earned her swimmer of the meet honors.
She was the only area competitor on the girls side to medal on Saturday.
Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long medaled in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 59.76 to finish eighth.
Herman Zilch IV of Conemaugh Township was 10th in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 54.01.
