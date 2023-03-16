LEWISBURG, Pa. – For the second time in as many days, Bedford junior Leah Shackley made quite a splash inside Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
After breaking a state record in a morning preliminary race, Shackley bettered her time by 0.1 second with a new mark of 51.61 in the 100-yard backstroke on Thursday night to earn her fourth career PIAA Class 2A swimming gold medal.
“I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” Shackley said after being named swimmer of the meet for the second straight year. “Tonight’s race, I was a little disappointed in the time.
“Going in with my district time, it was a 50.83. Overall, it was exciting.”
On Thursday night, Shackley defeated Mapletown senior Ella Menear (53.88). Shackley broke her own state record she set in 2022 at 52.42.
“The state records, those were the goals as soon as we finished last year,” Shackley said. “I knew I wanted to get that fly. I had that back and wanted to break it again. We worked really hard on my underwaters in keeping a fast tempo on top of the water with my arms to keep going.”
On Wednesday, Shackley set a new state mark in the 100 butterfly (51.93).
“My fly, I was extremely proud,” Shackley said. “I totally took off with that so I was very happy about that.”
Shackley earned 2022 PIAA Class 2A gold medals in the 100 backstroke and butterfly.
The Indiana University commit will have a busy spring as she anticipates taking part in the 2024 Summer Olympic swimming trials.
Westmont Hilltop junior Sasha Innis took 18th place in the 100 freestyle at 54.9.
Central Cambria senior Jensen Westrick clocked a time of 56.58 to finish in 30th place.
In the 500 freestyle, Greater Johnstown junior Jadyn Oswalt touched the wall in 5:34.33 to come in 30th place.
Blacklick Valley junior Noah Marsinko finished in 21st place in the 100 freestyle (49.58).
Central Cambria senior Hunter McMullen was 31st in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.49.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.