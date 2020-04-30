It was a breakout year for the Bedford boys basketball squad, and the success of the team helped the Bisons gain individual recognition for their leading scorer.
Steven Ressler, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, was a third-team Class AAAA all-state selection by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers. In 2005, Troy Harris was a third-team Class AA all-state selection for Bedford,
“This really means a lot,” said Bedford coach Jason Ressler, father of Steven. “This is just awesome and very unexpected. He has been working and playing since second grade and has put a lot of time in the gym during the offseason and in the summers. He put in a lot of hard work and this is a payoff for all of that work.”
Ressler averaged 22.1 points and 4.5 assists a game. He was a 92% free-throw shooter and a 49% shooter from the field. On Jan. 23, Ressler scored a career-high at the time, 36 points, to break the 1,000-point scoring plateau.
“He is our leading scoring and we tried to get him the ball as much as possible,” Coach Ressler said. “It is just smart basketball to continue to get the ball into the hands of your best player.”
While they might be father and son, Coach Ressler said there was very little drama between the two on the court.
“We didn’t have any particular issues or conflicts between us this year,” Coach Ressler said.
Coach Ressler said the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference helped prepare his Bisons and Steven Ressler for the postseason.
“There is no easy game in the Laurel Highlands,” Coach Ressler said. "Night in and night out, every game is tough. It is relentless. Steven got used to being double- and triple-teamed. He never had it easy out there. Teams were trying to limit what he was able to do on the court. Sometimes it worked better than others. That helped get this squad ready for the postseason.”
Bedford (17-8) won the District 5-8 Class AAAA championship with a 67-65 overtime win over Westinghouse. Ressler fired in 43 points to lead the Bisons, including dropping in a layup with 8.2 seconds remaining.
In the first round of the PIAA playoffs, the Bisons fell to District 10 runner-up Grove City 59-53. Bedford had a four-point lead at the half, but the Eagles outscored Bedford, 19-4, in the third quarter, then staved off the Bisons late comeback bid. Ressler scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the Bisons in that game.
“The best way to get an individual recognized, by far, is for the team to win,” Coach Ressler said. “Individual stats are not the most important thing. What Steven is most proud of, is the way that this team played together so solidly throughout the season.”
Player of the Year in Class AAAA was 6-4 junior forward Jordan Longino of Germantown Academy.
He is a major college recruit in basketball and football. In hoops, he averaged 22.9 points per game to go with elite playmaking, rebounding and defense.
He’s the 46th-ranked high school junior in the country, with scholarship offers from Villanova, Indiana, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Penn State and others. He was also first-team all-state last season.
In football he’s a quarterback who threw for over 2,000 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and is starting to attract attention from FBS schools.
Coach of the Year was Brendon Stanton of District 1 champion Pope John Paul II. Also receiving votes were Kevin Funston of Bonner-Prendergast and Joe Klazas of Lancaster Catholic.
The all-state teams were chosen through nominations and voting by a panel of sports writers from across the state.
A complete list of team members appears on B2.
