ALTOONA, Pa. – Bedford needed its defense to rise up Friday night, especially so after its starting quarterback, Kevin Ressler, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.
The Bisons defense accepted the challenge.
Bedford spotted Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic a 37-yard touchdown run by Cooper Rother on the game’s first play, but then slammed the door and forced six turnovers en route to an 18-7 victory at Mansion Park Stadium.
“This was a final tuneup before the playoffs,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Plenty of room for growth, but proud of our efforts on a pretty big stage.”
Bedford, now 7-3, will visit No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Ressler’s 3-yard touchdown pulled the Bisons within 7-6 with 1:08 left in the first quarter.
Down 12-7 in the third quarter, the Marauders racked up three first downs on the ground by driving to the Bedford 14 when the Bisons’ Quincy Swaim stripped Rother of the ball.
“It was a huge play in the game for sure,” Steele said.
“Quincy’s only a sophomore. He’s growing and improving and really playing well these last couple weeks.”
“They ran that play a couple times and the guy kept running at me,” Swaim said. “I kind of shed the blocker and got through. I tried to tackle him (Rother), and the ball just ended up in my hands.
“Our team put me in position to make that play.”
Bishop Guilfoyle, the 2021 PIAA Class 1A champions, was without starting quarterback Karson Kiesewetter, who was not available due to illness.
“It’s tough when you’re trying to replace the state player of the year,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said.
“But I thought our young quarterback (Chase Kissell) played well, and I thought we controlled the clock and ran the ball. But you can’t turn the ball over, and we had some penalties on third and shorts that took points off the board.”
Kissell was intercepted four times, and Bishop Guilfoyle lost two fumbles.
The loss dropped the Marauders (7-3) to a fourth seed in the District 6 Class 2A field.
Bedford’s Ethan Weber rushed for 164 yards on 19 carries. His 7-yard touchdown after a short reception put the Bisons up 12-7, and his 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter closed the scoring.
Bedford got interceptions from Weber, Swaim, Parker Sigler and Max Washington.
Steele said he’s “hopeful” Ressler can return next week, calling him “a heck of a player on both sides of the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.