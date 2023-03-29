VIRGINIA BEACH – Bedford’s Kross Cassidy finished in third place at 138 pounds in this past weekend’s NHSCA Freshman Nationals tournament at Virginia Beach.
Cassidy, a District 5 Class 2A champion as a freshman, rebounded from a loss to eventual champion Paul Turley, from Virginia, in the semifinals with a 9-5 victory over Griffin LePlante, a state runner-up in New York, in the third-place bout.
This event is the single largest wrestling event held in the country, with over 60 mats in use inside Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
Over 5,500 entrants entered this event, and the freshman 138 bracket had over 72 grapplers.
