Bedford 10, Claysburg 3: In Hollidaysburg, Matt Whysong went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to highlight a 14-hit attack and back Trenten Mellott’s complete game as the Hurricanes won the Region 7 Tournament on Sunday.
Trailing 3-2, Bedford tallied eight runs in the fourth to prevail. Bedford finished a perfect 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
Jared Colledge went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored. Isaac Whysong produced four RBIs and two hits, including a double. Andrew Lazor added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jared Dowey also doubled for Bedford.
Mellott struck out eight batters and scattered six hits.
Dylan Focht went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for Claysburg.
Bedford 14, Claysburg 0 (5): A nine-run second inning allowed the Hurricanes to cruise past Claysburg on Saturday and earn a spot in Sunday’s championship game.
Mellott went 3-for-4 and drove home a run. Colledge (two runs, two stolen bases, three RBIs), Dowey (three runs, RBI), Lazor (two runs) and Isaac Whysong (double, three RBIs) all produced two hits for the Hurricanes.
Mellott threw the first two innings for Bedford. Joey Koontz (two RBIs) tossed the final three frames.
Bedford 1, Mifflin County 0 (8): Drew Hall’s walk-off single to right field scored Matt Whysong with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Bedford an exciting victory on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in the tourney.
Matt Whysong singled with one out in the eighth. Dowey walked to set up Hall’s game-ending single. Isaac Whysong doubled.
Both teams combined for eight hits, with no one batter totaling two hits.
Rhett Frazier tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings for Bedford, striking out six and permitting three singles. Lazor retired all four batters he faced to earn the victory.
