ZIMMERMAN[mdash] Georgiana "Jan" Riddell, 94, formerly of Stoystown, passed away peacefully at The Patriot, Somerset, on Aug. 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Samuel H. Zimmerman who died Feb. 22, 1990. They were married Aug. 7, 1948 in Allentown. Born May 30, 1926 in Johnstown, she was…