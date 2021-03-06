TYRONE – There might be some magic in those Bisons sneakers.
For the second straight postseason game, Bedford, the No. 4 seed, pulled a rabbit out of its hat, this time stunning No. 1 Tyrone on the road after being down most of the game, 62-60, on Saturday night in District 5-6 Class 4A boys’ basketball semifinal action.
“These guys love to compete. They love the moment. They don’t shy away from it. When we need it, they seem to find it,” Bisons coach Jason Ressler said after taking a deep breath. “It was just a great game. It was a great high school game.”
All-state guard Steven Ressler scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second half – including 10 in the fourth quarter – to pace Bedford, which will play Greater Johnstown in an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference final on Thursday, while Kevin Ressler scored 13 and Ethan Weber 11. However, it was two less-prominent Bisons who turned in the key plays at the end to lift their team to its 18th win in 22 starts.
Sophomore Max Washington, who came off the bench to provide a couple of big 3-pointers earlier in the contest, offered some sleight of hand, leaving his man to pick the pocket of Tyrone’s Brandon Lucas from behind with 4 seconds remaining and the Bisons up by two.
“I saw him turn his back. I went for the steal. I know none of these guys are quicker than me. I was going to take it,” Washington said. “The last two minutes is all confidence. That’s all it is.”
Bedford only had a lead to protect because of Mercury Swaim’s running bank shot in traffic to break a 59-all tie with 1:11 to play. Swaim later made a free throw, giving him five points one game after he hit a shot in the closing seconds to send Penn Cambria home, 45-44, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
“You work on basketball all the time for moments like that,” Swaim said. “You don’t work on it to score 25 points. You work on it so, when there’s 30 seconds left and you need a bucket, you can be counted on.”
After Washington missed a free throw with 0.8 seconds to go, Tyrone’s Blaine Hoover had a shot from three-quarter court to win it, but it was off the backboard and rim as the horn sounded. Hoover was one of three Golden Eagles with 11 points, joining Damon Gripp and Cortlynd Rhoades. Lucas led Tyrone (17-3) with 18.
The Golden Eagles held a 34-25 lead two minutes into the second half after Lucas hit a pair of free throws, but a Weber 3 ignited a 10-1 Bisons run to tie it at 35.
Tyrone coach George Gripp bemoaned the six fourth-quarter turnovers and 3-for-7 shooting at the foul line down the stretch.
“It’s tough to take. Nobody thought this was going to happen,” Coach Gripp said. “Those (Bedford) kids played their guts out. They made shot after shot. Every time we had a miscommunication on defense and they popped a guy for a wide-open 3, they stuck it.”
Steven Ressler made a couple of impossible-looking acrobatic layups in the second half, but the Bisons senior said no wizardry was involved. It was something more in line with the passions that caused security to be called to break up an altercation in the stands between two female fans during a timeout with 6.3 seconds left.
“No. We’re warriors,” he said. “Everyone knows their job. Everyone has confidence in their job. That’s how we pull it out.”
Bedford trailed at the half, 28-25. Tyrone had a 20-12 lead after one when Gripp attacked the basket and kicked back out to Lucas at the top of the key for the Eagles’ third 3-pointer of the frame. Bedford was guilty of seven turnovers in the quarter to Tyrone’s one.
The Bisons, though, scored the first eight points in the second quarter, tying it on Washington’s trifecta from the corner off a Brett Wilson assist. Rhoades answered with his second 3 of the half, and Tyrone held the lead until the break.
