BEDFORD – Football coaches always talk about having balance, and in Bedford’s 61-7 win over Greater Johnstown, the Bisons achieved just that. Bedford racked up 216 rushing yards as 10 different ball carriers contributed to a dominating effort on the ground. Five of those rushers had 25 or more yards with junior fullback Elijah Cook leading the way with 61 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
“When our offense is working the way it is supposed to, we have several players that can make plays both running the ball and catching the ball, so tonight we were able to do that and have a lot of different guys touch the ball and make some big plays for us on offense,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said after his team improved to 8-2 on the season.
Bedford got to work early as a 27 yard run by Miles Washington set the Bisons up deep in Trojan territory. The drive was capped off by sophomore quarterback Mercury Swain plunging in from one yard out to give Bedford a 6-0 lead just moments into the game.
On Bedford’s next drive, Swaim hooked up with Washington for a big 23-yard gain. Washington then dashed in from three yards out to make it 14-0.
After a pair of Greater Johnstown turnovers, Bedford handed it off to Kingston Babb as he pushed forward for a 1-yard touchdown. It was Babb’s first carry of the season.
“He does everything that you are supposed to do, he works hard and comes to practice everyday and if the situation was right we wanted to give him a chance to score a touchdown and it worked out that way that he did,” Steele explained. “It’s nice to see kids that work hard and do things the right way find an opportunity to be successful.”
The Greater Johnstown offense found some rhythm towards the end of the first half.
The Trojans executed a 10-play 70 yard drive that was highlighted by a Sammy Barber 45-yard pass to Ibn Shaheed. Barber eventually scored to make it 27-7. The senior quarterback finished with 101 passing yard to lead the Trojans’ offense.
It was all Bedford from there, however. The Bisons scored the game’s final 34 points including a pair of touchdown runs from reserve tailback Trenton Price.
“Our kids came out and played well and took care of business,” the Bedford coach said. “It was senior night so it was nice to see all the seniors come out and get on the field and make some plays and have a good night. We’re excited for next week whatever the future may bring and we’re excited for what that looks like. Hopefully we can have a good week of practice and come out and play well next week.”
Bedford had already clinched the top seed in the District 5-8-9 subregion heading into this week and will host a first round game next week against Somerset.
“A playoff game is a playoff game, win or go home so we’ll go back to work on Monday and work like crazy to get ready for Friday night,” Steele proclaimed.
