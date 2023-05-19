Bedford High School has named Taylor Cahill as its next wrestling coach.
Cahill compiled a 143-35 record at Conemaugh Township and Berlin Brothersvalley. He wrestled at NCAA Division I Clarion after he earned a 2015 PIAA Class 2A bronze medal as a senior.
The rest of the staff will include Tanner Cahill, Toby Cahill, Sam Carroll, Ryan Easter, Gavin Teasdale and Tanner Williams.
Bedford went 6-6 with a 5-4 mark in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2022-23. Freshman Kross Cassidy compiled a 32-3 record and won a District 5 Class 2A title this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.