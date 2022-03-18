LEWISBURG – Bedford Area’s Leah Shackley claimed the region’s lone gold medal during the first day of the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Shackley topped the field in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 53.98 seconds. Due to a posting error on the PIAA’s website, results beyond the winners of the six girls finals contested on Friday were not available.
In the boys’ finals contested on Friday, Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Innis tied for fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, matching the the time of Pen Argyl’s Danny Hayes at 50.82 seconds. Conemaugh Township’s Herman Zilch IV was 16th at 53.04.
Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long took 13th in the 200 IM, finishing in 1:59.57.
