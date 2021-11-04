WINDBER, Pa. – Taking second in this past year’s District 5 Class 2A girls volleyball championship proved to be a key motivator for the Bedford Bisons in 2021.
The Bisons (19-3) reversed not only the championship-round result from a year ago, but swept the same Chestnut Ridge team that topped them this past year by a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 count Thursday at Windber Area High School.
“We definitely had more fire this year,” Bedford senior setter Riley Ruffley said. “We worked hard last year, but we knew coming back this year that we had to work even harder. So we put all of our effort in on practices.”
It was Bedford’s first District 5 title in volleyball since 1983.
Putting a new number on the volleyball program’s gymnasium district title banner 38 years after the previous one was added was a Day 1 goal for the Bisons, who have also claimed the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship this season after a thrilling win over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“That’s been the goal all along to play as one team, have some fun and put a number on the wall,” Bedford coach John Porta said. “After the Bishop Guilfoyle game, the first one, I think the girls started believing. I think we’re on 12 wins in a row since that game.”
Bedford will face District 9 champion Keystone, which swept Redbank Valley for its first district laurels since 1992.
Even in a sweep, the Lions (12-7) played nip-and-tuck with the rival Bisons, trading leads throughout the second and third games after falling by eight points in Game 1.
“It was really a toss-up game,” Chestnut Ridge coach Rebecca Sube said. “It could have gone either way. I’m proud of my girls, I thought we played well.
“We had our fair share of mistakes. We just didn’t come out on top.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch led the Lions attack with 18 kills and eight blocks.
The 6-foot junior’s presence proved to be menacing at times as she patrolled the net while dueling with Bedford outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, who had 12 kills, with her strike from the left side dropping the curtain on the match in Match 3.
“She’s a true leader on this team,” Sube said of Bosch. “I love coaching her.”
In Game 1, the teams traded leads on their way to an 8-all tie before a Lippincott kill sparked a 4-0 run that featured two aces from Emma Harclerode. Ruffley followed with back-to-back aces to make it 15-9. From there, Bedford steadily grew its lead en route to going up a game by a 25-17 tally.
Chestnut Ridge hopped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2 before Bailey Stahlman sent down a pair of kills before Lippincott added one of her own. Again, the teams traded leads with the Lions going up 12-9 on a Bosch kill before Bedford rallied to go up 14-12 with Ruffley’s tip-over kill and two more from Stahlman coming before an ace from Ruffley, who had 19 assists while teammate Laney Lafferty dished out 14 more.
Two kills from Bosch sparked a mini run by the Lions to draw even at 15, where the teams traded points up to 17-all. Stahlman, who had a team-high 14 kills, played big up front with a kill and a block kill as Bedford pushed through to go up 2-0 with the 25-19 win.
Game 3 saw four lead changes as the Lions held a 22-19 lead after a Bosch kill. Bosch gave the Lions their final lead at 23-22 before Lippincott produced two kills over the next three points to seal a Game 3 win and a District 5 crown.
“This group wanted it, it’s been their dream since Day 1,” Porta said. “They worked so hard every day, they gave 110%.”
Zoie Dunlap had 11 digs in defeat.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
