BEDFORD – Host Bedford used a goal-line stand at the end of the third quarter against Westmont Hilltop to swing the momentum back to the Bisons favor in the fourth, surging to a 22-8 victory on Friday night in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference opener.
“Westmont pretty much had the ball the whole third quarter, and that’s pretty much what they do and it’s tough to stop them,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
“They kept converting on third downs and some fourth downs, and it gets frustrating for the kids. But give credit to our kids, who kept their composure and found a way to persevere there at the end.”
Tied at 8 at the half, the Hilltoppers recovered a fumble on Bedford’s second play from scrimmage at midfield at 11:51 of the third quarter and marched down the field in 14 straight running plays aided by a pair of Bisons’ offsides calls.
But at the one-foot line after two straight Bedford penalties, Westmont Hilltop failed to get into the end zone.
“You get down there, you have to be able to punch it in,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said.
“I told the kids that this was on me. We have to be able to fix our mistakes and move forward.
“Bedford is a great team. Our kids battled all four quarters, but we have to finish and I have to coach them up better.”
With 52 seconds remaining in the frame, the Bisons took over and ran 10 straight plays before being forced to punt in the final quarter.
Westmont Hilltop went three and out on its next drive and this time the Bisons were able to capitalize. Starting from its 39, Bedford moved the ball on six straight running plays.
After a first down at the 34, Mercury Swaim pitched the ball back to quarterback Steven Ressler, who heaved a pass to Gregory Edwards for the go-ahead score with 1:51 to play.
Ressler added the conversion run for a 16-8 lead.
“I think that our offensive line was playing well the whole game, we just weren’t able to string together drives because of some mistakes,” Steele said.
“I thought we played well on defense, but our offense sputtered at times. Turnovers and penalties and some different things hurt us.”
Ressler’s interception of a Connor Polacek pass began the final Bedford drive, capped by a 37-yard Elijah Cook dash. A bungled snap for the extra point saw the ball get blocked and set the final.
The teams were scoreless after the first quarter with Bedford being intercepted by Alex Ray and the Hilltoppers having to punt after Polacek was sacked.
Bedford put together a nine-play drive that covered 76 yards, capped by Swaim’s 4-yard scamper and a Swaim conversion pass to Miles Washington for an 8-0 lead at the 8:57 mark.
Westmont Hilltop responded with an 18-play drive that consumed nearly the rest of the quarter, ending with a Mason Muto 1-yard burst into the end zone and a Zane Blackburn conversion run to even the contest at 8.
Hudson Holbay finished with 52 yards on 15 carries, Blackburn had 43 on 13 and Muto, 27 on 10 for Westmont Hilltop, which plays Bishop Guilfoyle next week.
Cook had 10 carries for 78 yards and Ressler 10 for 16 for Bedford, which hosts Forest Hills next Friday.
“At the end of the day, I was proud of our kids,” Steele said.
“It wasn’t pretty at times, but we found a way to get it done and come out on top.”
