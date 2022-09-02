BEDFORD – Bedford and Forest Hills were primed to enter halftime of Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup scoreless.
However, Ethan Weber’s 47-yard touchdown reception from Kevin Ressler accounted for first score. Two Bisons touchdowns in the second half and a strong defensive effort helped the hosts pull out an 18-7 triumph over Forest Hills.
“I think all in all, we had a good, solid defensive effort,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They have a pretty solid line. They have good skilled kids to where we were able to keep them in check for the most part. We didn’t really give up any big plays. I think that was a huge part of the game.
“Offensively, we moved the ball, but we just made so many mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot a good bit. They’re solid on defense as well, so give credit to them as well. I’m proud of our kids for being gritty and finding a way to win even though we made quite a few mistakes.”
Bedford improved to 2-0 for the fourth season season. The Bisons led 6-0 at halftime. In the second half, Ressler scored on an 88-yard run.
Forest Hills’ Nate Cornell hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jake Poldiak with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter.
Weber put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown scamper with 1:13 remaining to play.
Forest Hills (0-2) piled up 275 yards of offense, including 167 through the air. Jake Poldiak completed 16 of 23 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Senior Colten Danel totaled 109 rushing yards on 23 carries. Senior Colby Rearick caught seven passes for 63 yards.
Despite solid production between the 20s, the Rangers were unable to find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
“We battled tonight,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “Bedford is a great team. We moved the ball the whole game. We just didn’t punch it in. Our defense played great.”
Weber finished with 136 rushing yards on nine totes, and Ressler added 135 on six carries.
Bedford’s Kross Cassidy and Joey Huxta each came up with interceptions.
Steele was impressed with his team’s defense to hold up against Forest Hills’ power running game.
“They like to run the ball downhill,” Steele said of Forest Hills. “They’re physical and get after you. I thought our kids matched their physicality and were able to control them for the most part.”
