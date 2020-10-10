BEDFORD – A first-quarter outburst led Bedford to score the game’s first 36 points in a 36-7 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference triumph over Cambria Heights on Friday.
The Bisons (5-0) racked up 240 of their 329 total yards on the ground, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Cambria Heights fell to 2-3 on the season.
Bedford junior quarterback Mercury Swaim found Gregory Edwards for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Lizzy Martz’s kick made it 7-0 with 8:08 left in the first quarter.
Swaim’s 21-yard sprint, combined with Martz’s second extra point boosted the lead to 14-0.
Steven Ressler’s 16-yard scamper allowed Bedford to take a 21-0 advantage after the first. Ressler totaled 64 yards on just six touches, including four carries and two catches.
Swaim led Bedford with 96 rushing yards and a score on seven carries. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Early in the second quarter, Bedford’s Parker Sigler blocked a punt that went out of the end zone for a safety.
Elijah Cook’s 1-yard run increased the Bedford lead to 30-0 at halftime.
In the third, Bedford's Trenton Price found paydirt from 3 yards out.
Cambria Heights' Ryan Haluska entered the end zone with a 3-yard TD plunge. Brett Harrison’s kick set the final at 36-7.
Haluska finished the game with 42 yards on 13 carries to lead the Highlanders. Cambria Heights ran for 134 yards on 38 totes. Ty Stockley ran for 70 yards on only seven carries.
Bedford outgained Cambria Heights 329-150 and enjoyed a 18-9 edge in first downs.
Next week, Bedford travels to Penn Cambria. Cambria Heights hosts Bishop McCort on Saturday night.
