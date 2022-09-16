SOMERSET – Bedford scored three touchdowns in a minute and 42 seconds of game time during a 33-point first quarter on the way to a 61-8 rout of Somerset in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference on Friday night.
Ethan Weber, who came into the game averaging 22.1 yards per carry, only rushed the ball four times – although he caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown – and quarterback Kevin Ressler only threw two passes – both of which went for touchdowns.
“We’re very fortunate that we have some very special football players,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They were able to make some plays in all three phases. We were able to dominate the game and kind of get rolling. Things just steamrolled from there.”
The Bisons (4-0) had 13 different players carry the ball as they ran for 303 yards.
“That’s a solid football team,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said.
“They’re in the weight room all year long. All summer long, they’re committed. That’s the type of program that wins a lot of ballgames in the Laurel Highlands, and that’s where we need to be, that level of commitment.”
The Golden Eagles (0-4) saw quickly how physically Bedford plays, as starting quarterback Lane Lamber Lambert took a hard hit on the second play from scrimmage and never returned.
Already leading 6-0 thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run by Maxwell Washington, the Bisons harassed sophomore Carson Sanner, who replaced Lambert at quarterback. Weber sacked him, forced a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to make it 12-0. On Somerset’s next play from scrimmage, Sanner was intercepted by defensive lineman Tyler Zook, setting up Ressler’s 25-yard touchdown run.
Owen Horne booted the first of his five extra points and the Bisons were up 19-0 a little more than five minutes into the game.
“I think the defense did really well,” Weber said. “Our defense has made a lot of splash plays – a lot of turnovers – picks, fumbles – and has capitalized on it as well. I’m really proud of our defense for picking it up.”
Weber rushed for 57 yards on four carries and capped Bedford’s third possession by dancing through the Somerset defense for a 13-yard touchdown after a short pass from Ressler.
An interception by Jacob Price set Bedford up again, and Quincy Swaim went 10 yards for a score on the one-play drive.
Ressler’s final play at quarterback was a beautifully executed play-action pass that found A.J. Koontz wide open for a 70-yard touchdown on another one-play drive.
A bad snap on a punt attempt gave Bedford great field position again, and Carson Lynch’s 3-yard run made it 47-0 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
The mercy rule was in effect to begin the second half, and it went quickly, with Bedford running the play clock down on each snap. Sophomore Haydan Webb, who had a team-best 10 carries for 66 yards, scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, then added the 2-point conversion run. Freshman Kross Cassidy, the Bisons’ third-string quarterback, found the end zone from 9 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Somerset avoided the shutout with a touchdown on its final possession. Tyler Zimmerman showed some great moves on a screen pass from Sanner that went for 36 yards, and Zimmerman scored from 4 yards out on the next play.
“Tyler Zimmerman is a great running back when we can get him some room,” Urban said.
Camden Lowery, who led the Golden Eagles with 59 yards on five jet sweeps, ran in the 2-point try.
