Both the Bedford and St. Michael American Legion baseball teams will extend their current streaks of playing in the Region 7 tournament this weekend at Bald Eagle Area.
Having veterans who have competed in the event is a quality each squad will try to use to their advantage starting on Saturday.
“We’re a very experienced team,” St. Michael’s Devin Kreger said. “That’s going to help us. We have a great pitching staff. We have great hitters. We just got to go up there and hopefully win the regional championship and make it to states.”
Two-time defending Cambria County American Legion League postseason champion St. Michael (13-3) is in its third straight Region 7 event.
The Saints, who defeated Bedford 7-4 on Monday for the league crown, will compete in Pool A from Saturday through Monday. Tuesday will consist of two semifinals and the title game at 6 p.m. St. Michael meets Murrysville at 6 p.m. Saturday, Beech Creek at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and Bushy Run at 12:30 p.m. Monday in pool play. The two team squads from each pool advances to Tuesday.
“We got to go in expecting every team is going to be a state championship team and play hard,” St. Michael head coach Matt Gramling said. “We got a lot of arms, a lot of guys that can throw off the mound. More than most years.
“Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage and spread out our pitching. Hopefully we can make it to that final day.”
Bedford (11-10-2) has advanced to nine straight and 11 out of the past 12 Region 7 tournaments.
The Hurricanes will play in Pool B against Philipsburg at 3 p.m. Saturday, Latrobe at 3 p.m. Sunday and Huntingdon at noon Monday.
“Our team has shown a lot of grit this year for being as young as we are,” Bedford manager Jordan Mills said. “Our older guys (Garrett Emerick, Calvin Iseminger and Dalton Shaw) stepped up big time against Hollidaysburg to lead us to victory. I look for the younger guys to follow their lead going into regionals and try to sneak out a couple wins. We are in a tough pool with defending state champion Philipsburg and state tournament host Latrobe. Both of those teams are very solid all around and well-coached. We just need to play error-free baseball and pitch efficient to be successful.”
Nate Whysong leads Bedford with a .435 average. Iseminger is batting .413 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 14 runs and 15 RBIs. Ty Decker (.353), Alex Kochara (.345), Quincy Swaim (.333, 13 runs), Joey Huxta (.333, eight doubles, 19 RBIs) and Eion Snider (.310, 11 RBIs) have averages north of .300. Ben Gable has driven in 10 runs and scored 15 times.
Decker has a 2.96 ERA over 26 innings.
Iseminger has a 1.84 ERA in 19 frames. Emerick (3-0) has a 2.62 ERA in 16 innings. with Bedford has eight hurlers who have thrown at least 10 innings.
St. Michael is led offensively by Tyler Orris’ .439 average, .719 slugging percentage, 25 hits, 20 runs, seven doubles, three triples and 15 stolen bases. Kirk Bearjar has two home runs and 20 RBIs to lead the offense. He is also hitting .377 with a .604 slugging percentage and 14 runs scored. Bryce Roberts has a .514 on-base percentage. Kaden Christ has driven in 12 runs to go with four doubles and a .400 average. Hunter Forcellini is batting .300 with 20 runs scored. In limited games, Kreger is 9-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs. Andrew Miko is 4-for-10.
The pitching staff is headlined by Bearjar (3-2), who has logged a team-best 272/3 innings to go with a 4.05 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Christ (3-0) has a 1.50 ERA with 26 punchouts in 231/3 frames. Miko is 3-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings.
“When you can pitch anybody on any given day and have a good chance at winning, you know you have confidence to win a game,” Bearjar said.
A surge in the middle of the season reaffirmed to St. Michael it could repeat as league champion.
“When we started beating the good teams,” Orris said of when he thought the Saints turned a corner. “We beat Bedford all three times. We don’t really do that all the time. We also beat Claysburg. They’re good. We started to realize our potential and come together as a team and win some games.”
“This group has definitely developed,” Kreger said. “We started out out hot at the beginning of the season, but we weren’t collecting as a team just yet. I think in the midseason swing, we just clicked and we basically did not look back.”
St. Michael balances a serious approach with fun to keep it loose.
“It’s a fun team to be on because we’re extremely serious about baseball,” Gramling said. “We want to win every single game, but we like to have fun while we do it. It’s a nice combination of going after it hard, but enjoying yourself while you do it. It makes the kids want to be here.
“Whenever they can come in here, and they’re not on pins and needles, have fun and we put together an order like we have the capability of putting together, it makes for a really good summer.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.